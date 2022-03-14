The Colorado Avalanche picked up a defenseman on the way to Los Angeles, acquiring Josh Manson, 30, on Monday afternoon. Colorado sent a 2023 second-round draft pick and prospect Drew Helleson, 20, to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for their alternate captain.
Six-foot-three, 218-pound Manson had 4 goals and 5 assists in 45 games with the Ducks this season. He’s appeared in 453 career NHL games, all with Anaheim.
The Hinsdale, Ill., native was third on the team in hits (116) and third in shorthanded time on ice per game (2:22). He was part of the Ducks' 2017 run to the Western Conference Finals.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that as part of the trade, the Ducks will retain half of Manson’s $4.1 million cap hit.
Helleson was Colorado’s 47th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He was a junior at Boston College this season. The Minnesota native also played for Team USA in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games and recorded an assist in three appearances.
The L.A. Kings host the Avalanche on Tuesday. The NHL trade deadline is March 21.