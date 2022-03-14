Ducks Avalanche Hockey

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson, left, hits Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon as he loses control of the puck in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Denver. The Avalanche won 3-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

The Colorado Avalanche picked up a defenseman on the way to Los Angeles, acquiring Josh Manson, 30, on Monday afternoon. Colorado sent a 2023 second-round draft pick and prospect Drew Helleson, 20, to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for their alternate captain.

Six-foot-three, 218-pound Manson had 4 goals and 5 assists in 45 games with the Ducks this season. He’s appeared in 453 career NHL games, all with Anaheim.

The Hinsdale, Ill., native was third on the team in hits (116) and third in shorthanded time on ice per game (2:22). He was part of the Ducks' 2017 run to the Western Conference Finals.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that as part of the trade, the Ducks will retain half of Manson’s $4.1 million cap hit.

Helleson was Colorado’s 47th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He was a junior at Boston College this season. The Minnesota native also played for Team USA in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games and recorded an assist in three appearances.

The L.A. Kings host the Avalanche on Tuesday. The NHL trade deadline is March 21.

Darcy Kuemper, Colorado Avalanche blank Calgary Flames in first game without Gabriel Landeskog
Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog to have knee surgery Monday
'Wasn’t fun. Wasn’t pretty.': Avalanche's Tyson Jost plays through pain on road swing

Tags

Load comments