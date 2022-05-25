DENVER – Tyler Bozak completed the Blues’ comeback and sent the series back to St. Louis.
Bozak’s goal in the first four minutes of overtime allowed the Blues to withstand Nathan MacKinnon’s hat trick Wednesday at Ball Arena and force a Game 6 on Friday in St. Louis.
MacKinnon skated the length of the ice, raced past Blues defenseman Nick Leddy and beat Ville Husso in the final three minutes for his third goal. Robert Thomas’s second goal for St. Louis tied things in the final minute and forced overtime.
The Avalanche star scored his first goal of the series in the first three minutes of the first period and added his second in the final minutes of the opening period. Gabriel Landeskog made it 3-0 early in the second before Vladimir Tarasenko got St. Louis on the board late in the period.