MacKinnon

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) scores his second goal of the period against St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) during the first period of Game 5 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

DENVER – Tyler Bozak completed the Blues’ comeback and sent the series back to St. Louis.

Bozak’s goal in the first four minutes of overtime allowed the Blues to withstand Nathan MacKinnon’s hat trick Wednesday at Ball Arena and force a Game 6 on Friday in St. Louis.

MacKinnon skated the length of the ice, raced past Blues defenseman Nick Leddy and beat Ville Husso in the final three minutes for his third goal. Robert Thomas’s second goal for St. Louis tied things in the final minute and forced overtime.

Woody Paige: Avs' Nazem Kadri refuses to back down in history-making Game 4 performance

The Avalanche star scored his first goal of the series in the first three minutes of the first period and added his second in the final minutes of the opening period. Gabriel Landeskog made it 3-0 early in the second before Vladimir Tarasenko got St. Louis on the board late in the period.

Avalanche top Blues 6-3 in Game 4 behind Nazem Kadri's hat trick
Colorado Avalanche condemn threats directed at Nazem Kadri ahead of Game 4 in St. Louis

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments