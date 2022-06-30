Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) hugs head coach Jared Bednar during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
DENVER – Jared Bednar’s run of success ended in tears Thursday at Civic Center Park.
The Avalanche coach hoped he would be able to keep his emotions in check but had no such luck as the team celebrated the franchise’s third Stanley Cup. The emotions won convincingly.
“This is a surreal moment for me,” Bednar said, opening his comments to a crowd estimated at about 500,000 fans. “I’m going to try not to get too emotional … Already am.”
Bednar went on to thank team ownership Stan and Josh Kroenke and general manager Joe Sakic, the men who hired him after a long career in the minors as a player and coach. The four rode together, drinks in hand, on the top of a firetruck during the parade through downtown Denver.
“They gave me my first chance,” Bednar said, voice cracking.
Avalanche centerman Nathan MacKinnon kisses the Stanley Cup during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Parade on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A young fan cheers among the estimated crowd of 500,000 during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Avalanche left-winger Gabriel Landeskog’s daughter Linnea shows him a cutout of his face during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Parade on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A young fan holds a handmade Stanley Cup in the crowd during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The Colorado Avalanche team is introduced with the Stanley Cup on the the steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Members of the Colorado Avalanche ride on a Colorado Springs fire truck through downtown Denver during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship parade Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The Denver City and County Building is refected in a fan’s sunglasses as she cheers among the estimated 500,000 during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) carries the Conn Smythe Trophy for MVP as he is introduced during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) drinks a beer as he is introduced on the the steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) carries the Stanley Cup onto the steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) hold Conn Smythe winner Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) on his shoulders as the team celebrates during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) gives the Stanley Cup a hug on the the steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic speaks on the the steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing and team captain Gabriel Landeskog (92) holds the Stanley Cup as the team celebrates on the the steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar rallies the crowd as he stands between the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy he earned for being the MVP in the Stanley Cup Final during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) hold the Stanley Cup on the the steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) hold up the Stanley Cup on the steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Avalanche leftwing Gabriel Landeskog wears the Swedish flag while celebrating with fans during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Parade on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, left, and centerman Nathan MacKinnon hug the Stanley Cup during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Parade on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Avalanche centerman Nathan MacKinnon is mobbed by fans at the tail end of the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Parade on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic tosses a hat back to the crowd after autographing it during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Parade on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Estimated 500,000 celebrate the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions in downtown Denver with a parade and rally.
The crowd fills Civic Center Park in Denver as they celebrate during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022 (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Big Head Todd and the Monsters perform Thursday during the Avalanche championship celebration in Civic Center Park in Denver.
A fan cheers in the crowd during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Avalanche fans cheers with the Colorado capitol building in the background.
A fan in the crowd of an estimated 500,000 cheers during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship celebration Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Sheriff’s department horses sport burgundy and blue painted hooves during the Avalanche championship parade.
Fans cheer from atop a crosswalk signal during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Parade on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Ryan Stewart holds out his jersey-wearing dog Jason during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Parade on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Avalanche centerman Nathan MacKinnon hoists the Stanley Cup during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Parade on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Fans celebrate as the team come out during the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Championship Rally at Civic Center Park on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
His appreciation extended on to his assistant coaches and the families of all involved for the sacrifices made during the season. Then, he moved on to his players.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” Bednar said.
“These guys, everyone has a story.”
Finally, Bednar thanked the Avalanche faithful. He said he was amazed at the support during the parade and throughout the playoffs, crediting the fans with a significant home-ice advantage. The emotion he tried to avoid persisted all the way through the end of his brief speech.
“I’m so happy to be a small part of bringing this Cup back to Denver for our amazing fans,” Bednar said.
“You guys deserve it. I love you. … Thank you for letting me be a part of this.”
