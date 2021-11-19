A crack rang through Family Sports Center on Tuesday as Andre Burakovsky’s stick met an untimely end on the bench of the practice facility.
“Frustrated, for sure," he said.
He was in better spirits before the weekend, scoring a pair of power-play goals as the visiting Colorado Avalanche crushed the Seattle Kraken 7-3 in the first meeting between the teams Friday night.
Cale Makar had two goals and an assist in Colorado’s fourth straight win. With two more assists, Nazem Kadri’s point streak hit eight games (4 goals, 11 assists) and Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored his first with the Avalanche.
Burakovsky’s second goal drew out an old friend. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer, who backed up Seattle starter Chris Driedger, entered the game 5:33 into the second period with his team trailing 4-0. The Avalanche’s Vezina finalist last season made 14 saves on 17 shots.
On the first goal of the long night, Seattle alternate captain Yanni Gourde tried to push the puck to safety, but sent it right to Burakovsky at the back door. Burakovsky scored his fifth of the season and Colorado’s seventh power-play goal in four games.
“At the end of the day, it just goes back to simplifying everything and starting from there,” Makar said.
The Avalanche then took the league lead in shorthanded goals with four. Tyson Jost shoveled the puck off the boards to Valeri Nichushkin, who had several steps on the Kraken power play point men. He made a beeline for Driedger and clanged a shot in off the far goalpost.
Kadri then won a faceoff cleanly back to Makar, whose long shot was said at one point to have been tipped by Mikko Rantanen on the way into the goal. There was no debate on the second one. In a fluid motion Makar picked up his rebound and roofed it.
Between those goals, Burakovsky chased Driedger (9 saves) with a deadly shot from the top of the faceoff circle. Erik Johnson took a spinning pass from Rantanen and scored for a 6-0 lead heading into the second period break.
Aube-Kubel's goal was gifted to him as he was left in front of the net with no pressure. It was the Avalanche’s 24th goal in four games, all without star forward Nathan MacKinnon (lower-body injury).
“I think it probably shows the depth of our team and how much better we’ll be when we get Nate back,” Johnson said.
“The second line has stayed the same and they’ve arguably been one of our best lines. Just getting contributions from all over the lineup."
Jordan Eberle, Brandon Tanev and Colin Blackwell tallied after Colorado was done scoring, ending Darcy Kuemper’s (25 saves) shutout bid and padding their power-play numbers in a sixth straight loss.
Seattle forward Joonas Donskoi nearly got his first of the season midway through the third period against his former team. He settled for an assist on Blackwell’s goal.
Donskoi was selected from the Avalanche by Seattle in the expansion draft this summer.