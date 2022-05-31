Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) celebrates with center Alex Newhook (18) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) after scoring during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) skates past Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (13) during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) and Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) skate after a loose puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) takes a shot on goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) looks to pass as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) defends during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) chase skate after the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (75) and defenseman Duncan Keith (2) talk before a face off during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) takes a shot against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) while Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) defends during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Andrew Cogliano (11) skates toward the Edmonton Oilers goal during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) talks an official during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (75) falls to the ice as Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) takes the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) skates down the ice against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod (71) celebrates with left wing Warren Foegele (37) after scoring against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) after scoring during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a save on a shot by Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) during the third period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche won 8-6 to take a 1-0 lead in the series against the Edmonton Oilers. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) celebrates with center Alex Newhook (18) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) after scoring during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) skates past Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (13) during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) and Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) skate after a loose puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) takes a shot on goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) looks to pass as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) defends during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) chase skate after the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (75) and defenseman Duncan Keith (2) talk before a face off during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) takes a shot against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) while Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) defends during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Colorado Avalanche center Andrew Cogliano (11) skates toward the Edmonton Oilers goal during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) talks an official during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (75) falls to the ice as Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) takes the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) skates down the ice against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod (71) celebrates with left wing Warren Foegele (37) after scoring against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) after scoring during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a save on a shot by Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) during the third period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche won 8-6 to take a 1-0 lead in the series against the Edmonton Oilers. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
DENVER — Everyone knew the goals would be plentiful in the Western Conference Finals between the Avalanche and Oilers.
Nathan MacKinnon. Connor McDavid. Gabriel Landeskog. Leon Draisaistl. Cale Makar. Evander Kane.
With two star-studded rosters full of some of hockey's most-talented goal-scorers, it was inevitable. But 14 goals from 13 different goal scorers in the first game? Few expected that. And luckily for the Avalanche, they were on the right side of the high-scoring affair, beating the Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 at Ball Arena Tuesday night.
For the Avalanche, it was another chaotic game, after scoring seven goals in the first two periods and nearly giving up a 7-3 lead.
"Hats off to them, they didn't quit. We knew they weren't going to quit," MacKinnon said. "There's a lot of resilience on that team, but I'm happy we got the win... They're a really dangerous team. They've got depth and their depth was really good tonight. Those two (McDavid and Draisastl) did their thing, as well. They looked amazing, as always.
Avalanche fans cheer as the Colorado Avalanche team skates onto the ice for the start of f Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) battles Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) for the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) skates past Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (13) during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) and Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) skate after a loose puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) takes a shot on goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) looks to pass as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) defends during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) battles Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie (22) for the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) chase skate after the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (75) and defenseman Duncan Keith (2) talk before a face off during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) takes a shot against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) while Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) defends during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Andrew Cogliano (11) skates toward the Edmonton Oilers goal during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) talks an official during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (75) falls to the ice as Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) takes the puck during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) skates down the ice against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod (71) celebrates with left wing Warren Foegele (37) after scoring against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Edmonton Oilers right wing Zack Kassian (44) checks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram (4) to the ice in front of the Colorado Avalanche goal during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on a shot by Edmonton Oilers right wing Zack Kassian (44) during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) after scoring during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) loses his mask at Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) checks Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) into the goal during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) celebrates with center Alex Newhook (18) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) after scoring during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save on a shot by Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) during the second period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a save on a shot by Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) during the third period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche won 8-6 to take a 1-0 lead in the series against the Edmonton Oilers. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The Oilers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead and heading into Tuesday night, they were 6-0 in the postseason when scoring first. But the Avalanche were quick to score, with J.T. Compher scoring his first of two goals and Nathan MacKinnon scoring his ninth goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the final minute of the first period, the Oilers tied the game at two, but Cale Makar gave Colorado the lead right back, scoring unassisted off the face off.
Leading 3-2, the Avalanche asserted their dominance in the second period, extending their lead to as large as 7-3 with goals from Nazem Kadri, Mikko Rantanen, Andrew Cogliano and Compher, again. The Avs took a 7-4 lead into the final period, with McDavid scoring his only goal of the game to end the second period. The second also saw both goalies exit, with Mike Smith being pulled after the fifth goal and Darcy Kuemper leaving with an "upper-body injury." Pavel Francouz replaced Kuemper for the remainder of the game.
The third saw the Avalanche's lead disappear, with the Oilers scoring three-straight goals to make it 7-6 with 7:24 to play. And with 1:49 remaining, the Oilers went empty net, playing six-on-five in hopes of tying the game. Edmonton had several good looks on goal, but thanks to some solid goal-defending from Francouz, the Avalanche were able to escape and finish off the Oilers on an empty net goal by Gabriel Landeskog. Makar and McDavid led the way for each team, totaling three points each.
While the Avalanche were able to put together a remarkable scoring display, their defensive blunders were certainly concerning. Though, coach Jared Bednar isn't too worried moving forward. He and the Avalanche knew they were in for a tough, high-scoring series.
"I liked our checking game for the most part," Bednar said. "I thought we were a little unfortunate on a couple plays. We did a nice job against the rush tonight. Kept playing in the third period. Felt like when we made mistakes, they capitalized on them. So you've obviously got to make less mistakes. But we did get unfortunate on a couple goals, in my opinion."
Maybe more concerning than their defensive effort was the Avalanche's inability to shut the door on the Oilers in the third period. Similar to Game 5 against the Blues, the Avs almost surrendered a three-goal lead in the final 20 minutes. That's something Colorado can't afford to do again against a team as offensively talented as Edmonton.
"We've talked about this a lot on the bench," Bednar said. "We need to continue to play our game and stay assertive and play to our identity regardless of time and score. We know safe is death. We got a hard lesson on that in the St. Louis series.
"I thought we did a decent job tonight, not quite good enough against a team like the Oilers. I think it's a mental toughness and a belief that our team can win. We've just got to keep playing until the buzzer."