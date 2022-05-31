DENVER — Everyone knew the goals would be plentiful in the Western Conference Finals between the Avalanche and Oilers. 

Nathan MacKinnon. Connor McDavid. Gabriel Landeskog. Leon Draisaistl. Cale Makar. Evander Kane. 

With two star-studded rosters full of some of hockey's most-talented goal-scorers, it was inevitable. But 14 goals from 13 different goal scorers in the first game? Few expected that. And luckily for the Avalanche, they were on the right side of the high-scoring affair, beating the Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 at Ball Arena Tuesday night. 

For the Avalanche, it was another chaotic game, after scoring seven goals in the first two periods and nearly giving up a 7-3 lead. 

Goaltender Pavel Francouz fills in on short notice, helps Avalanche beat Oilers in Game 1

"Hats off to them, they didn't quit. We knew they weren't going to quit," MacKinnon said. "There's a lot of resilience on that team, but I'm happy we got the win... They're a really dangerous team. They've got depth and their depth was really good tonight. Those two (McDavid and Draisastl) did their thing, as well. They looked amazing, as always.

"We definitely have some things to clean up." 

The Oilers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead and heading into Tuesday night, they were 6-0 in the postseason when scoring first. But the Avalanche were quick to score, with J.T. Compher scoring his first of two goals and Nathan MacKinnon scoring his ninth goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the final minute of the first period, the Oilers tied the game at two, but Cale Makar gave Colorado the lead right back, scoring unassisted off the face off. 

Leading 3-2, the Avalanche asserted their dominance in the second period, extending their lead to as large as 7-3 with goals from Nazem Kadri, Mikko Rantanen, Andrew Cogliano and Compher, again. The Avs took a 7-4 lead into the final period, with McDavid scoring his only goal of the game to end the second period. The second also saw both goalies exit, with Mike Smith being pulled after the fifth goal and Darcy Kuemper leaving with an "upper-body injury." Pavel Francouz replaced Kuemper for the remainder of the game. 

The third saw the Avalanche's lead disappear, with the Oilers scoring three-straight goals to make it 7-6 with 7:24 to play. And with 1:49 remaining, the Oilers went empty net, playing six-on-five in hopes of tying the game. Edmonton had several good looks on goal, but thanks to some solid goal-defending from Francouz, the Avalanche were able to escape and finish off the Oilers on an empty net goal by Gabriel Landeskog. Makar and McDavid led the way for each team, totaling three points each. 

While the Avalanche were able to put together a remarkable scoring display, their defensive blunders were certainly concerning. Though, coach Jared Bednar isn't too worried moving forward. He and the Avalanche knew they were in for a tough, high-scoring series. 

Paul Klee: Blast that horn! Avalanche, Oilers live up to hype in Game 1 of whiplash series

"I liked our checking game for the most part," Bednar said. "I thought we were a little unfortunate on a couple plays. We did a nice job against the rush tonight. Kept playing in the third period. Felt like when we made mistakes, they capitalized on them. So you've obviously got to make less mistakes. But we did get unfortunate on a couple goals, in my opinion."

Maybe more concerning than their defensive effort was the Avalanche's inability to shut the door on the Oilers in the third period. Similar to Game 5 against the Blues, the Avs almost surrendered a three-goal lead in the final 20 minutes. That's something Colorado can't afford to do again against a team as offensively talented as Edmonton. 

"We've talked about this a lot on the bench," Bednar said. "We need to continue to play our game and stay assertive and play to our identity regardless of time and score. We know safe is death. We got a hard lesson on that in the St. Louis series.

"I thought we did a decent job tonight, not quite good enough against a team like the Oilers. I think it's a mental toughness and a belief that our team can win. We've just got to keep playing until the buzzer." 

Avalanche GM Joe Sakic hopeful he's built championship-worthy team: 'We want to win the Stanley Cup'

The Avalanche will look to fix those mistakes and take a 2-0 lead in Game 2, which will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. at Ball Arena.  

Here's how all 14 goals were scored Tuesday night: 

FIRST PERIOD

1-0, Oilers (14:56): Evander Kane scored off a Josh Manson turnover. 

1-1, tie (14:20): J.T. Compher scored on assists from Andre Burakovsky and Alex Newhook. 

2-1, Avalanche (4:50): Nathan MacKinnon scored on assists from Cale Makar and Devon Toews. 

2-2, tie (0:23): Zach Hyman scored on assists from Brett Kulak and Connor McDavid. 

3-2, Avalanche (0:14): Cale Makar scored unassisted.  

SECOND PERIOD

4-2, Avalanche (19:28): Nazem Kadri scored on the power play with assists from Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen. 

4-3, Avalanche (17:01): Ryan McLeod scored on a rebound with assists from Warren Foegele and Darnell Nurse. 

5-3, Avalanche (15:22): Mikko Rantanen scored on assists from Arturri Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon. 

6-3, Avalanche (13:40): J.T. Compher scored his second goal of the game, with assists from Cale Makar and Devon Toews. 

7-3, Avalanche (3:40): Andrew Cogliano scored on a two-on-one breakaway with Logan O'Connor assisting. 

7-4, Avalanche (3:09): Connor McDavid scored on an empty net with assists from Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl. 

THIRD PERIOD

7-5, Avalanche (16:32): Derek Ryan scored with assists by Zack Kassian and Evan Bouchard. 

7-6, Avalanche (7:24): Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored with assists from Leon Draisaistl and Connor McDavid. 

8-6, Avalanche (0:22): Gabriel Landeskog scored unassisted on an empty net. 

