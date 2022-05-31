DENVER — Everyone knew the goals would be plentiful in the Western Conference Finals between the Avalanche and Oilers.
Nathan MacKinnon. Connor McDavid. Gabriel Landeskog. Leon Draisaistl. Cale Makar. Evander Kane.
With two star-studded rosters full of some of hockey's most-talented goal-scorers, it was inevitable. But 14 goals from 13 different goal scorers? Few expected that. And luckily for the Avalanche, they were on the right side of the high-scoring affair, beating the Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 at Ball Arena Tuesday night.
The Oilers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead and heading into Tuesday night, they were 6-0 in the postseason when scoring first. But the Avalanche were quick to score, with J.T. Compher scoring his first of two goals and Nathan MacKinnon scoring his ninth goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the final minute of the first period, the Oilers tied the game at two, but Cale Makar gave Colorado the lead right back, scoring unassisted off the face off.
Leading 3-2, the Avalanche asserted their dominance in the second period, extending their lead to as large as 7-3 with goals from Nazem Kadri, Mikko Rantanen, Andrew Cogliano and Compher, again. The Avs took a 7-4 lead into the final period, with McDavid scoring his only goal of the game to end the second period. The second also saw both goalies
The third saw the Avalanche's lead disappear, with the Oilers scoring three-straight goals to make it 7-6 with 7:24 to play. And with 1:49 remaining, the Oilers went empty net, playing six-on-five in hopes of tying the game. Edmonton had several good looks on goal, but thanks to some solid goal-defending from Francouz, the Avalanche were able to escape and finish off the Oilers on an empty net goal by Gabriel Landeskog. Makar and McDavid led the way for each team, totaling three points each.
Here's how each goal was scored:
FIRST PERIOD
1-0, Oilers (14:56): Evander Kane scores off a Josh Manson turnover.
1-1, tie (14:20): J.T. Compher scores on assists from Andre Burakovsky and Alex Newhook.
2-1, Avalanche (4:50): Nathan MacKinnon scores on assists from Cale Makar and Devon Toews.
2-2, tie (0:23): Zach Hyman scores on assists from Brett Kulak and Connor McDavid.
3-2, Avalanche (0:14): Cale Makar scores unassisted.
SECOND PERIOD
4-2, Avalanche (19:28): Nazem Kadri scores on the power play with assists from Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen.
4-3, Avalanche (17:01): Ryan McLeod scores on a rebound with assists from Warren Foegele and Darnell Nurse.
5-3, Avalanche (15:22): Mikko Rantanen scores on assists from Arturri Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon.
6-3, Avalanche (13:40): J.T. Compher scores his second goal of the game, with assists from Cale Makar and Devon Toews.
7-3, Avalanche (3:40): Andrew Cogliano scores on a two-on-one breakaway with Logan O'Connor assisting.
7-4, Avalanche (3:09): Connor McDavid scores on an empty net with assists from Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl.
THIRD PERIOD
7-5, Avalanche (16:32): Derek Ryan scores with assists by Zack Kassian and Evan Bouchard.
7-6, Avalanche (7:24): Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores with assists from Leon Draisaistl and Connor McDavid.
8-6, Avalanche (0:22): Gabriel Landeskog scores unassisted on an empty net.