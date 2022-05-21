ST. LOUIS - Nazem Kadri scored one goal and assisted another, and the Avalanche regained home-ice advantage with a 5-2 win over the Blues on Saturday at Enterprise Center.
Logan O’Connor scored Colorado’s first goal, which tied it after Colton Parayko opened the scoring. Kadri then scored off a redirection and assisted Artturi Lehkonen’s goal late in the second period.
The Blues closed within a goal in the final minute of the third, but Gabriel Landeskog and Lehkonen cushioned Colorado’s lead in the final minutes.
Avalanche defender Samuel Girard left the game in the first two minutes after a hard hit in front of the boards and was taken to a local hospital. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington was injured later in the first period and did not return.
Game 4 is set for Monday in St. Louis.