EDMONTON, Alberta — The Avalanche have answered the bell all postseason.
The Darcy Kuemper injury in the Nashville series. Trailing in the third period of Game 4 against the Predators. The off-the-ice drama in the Blues series. The last-second goal from Darren Helm in Game 6 in St. Louis. The 14-goal shootout against the Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. The dangerous hit on Nazem Kadri from Evander Kane in Game 3.
And, after trailing by two goals in the third period in Game 4, they answered again Monday night in Edmonton. This time it came in the form of an overtime game-winner from Artturi Lehkonen to sweep the Oilers and send the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001.
"Resilience, belief and guys just wanting to win," coach Jared Bednar said. "It's such a hard trophy to win. It's a battle of attrition. I think no one gets through it without suffering a bunch of ups and downs and ebbs and flows to series, to injuries, to facing adversity. It's the teams that get through that the best, they're usually standing at the end or at least getting to the finals. We faced our share.
"Guys just stepping up and making plays at key times and we saw that again tonight. A lot of fight in our team."
Cale Makar had a game-high five points (four assists, one goal) in the win, totaling 22 these playoffs, which a franchise record by a defenseman. And he got the Avalanche on the board in the first period, scoring on the power play thanks to an assist from Lehkonen.
But in the second period, the Avalanche spiraled, with Zach Hyman tying the game after a bad timed line change. Then Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored off a giveaway by Logan O'Connor and Devon Toews to give the Oilers the lead. And Connor McDavid finished off the third period, scoring on a power play opportunity. Devon Toews scored 31 seconds into the third to cut the deficit to one, but Hyman responded with his second goal of the game to give the Oilers a 4-2 lead with 16:05 remaining.
And that's when the game went off the rails in Edmonton.
The Avalanche scored three-straight goals — Gabriel Landeskog (11:02), MacKinnon (6:30) and Mikko Rantanen (5:13) — to take a 5-4 lead with just over five minutes remaining. But Zack Kassian tied it again with 3:22 to go. Despite the Oilers' goal, it felt like the Avalanche's game to lose in overtime, having dominated the third period in a way they knew they could.
"We've done it before this year, too," said Rantaen, who scored all four games of the Oilers series. "That's what we talked about. We just had to move the second period past us. We know when we play our game we can create chances and come back in games. And that's exactly what we did."
And the Avalanche didn't waste any time, scoring 1:16 into overtime on an open-net goal by Lehkonen. It was second-straight year Lehkonen scored a game-winning goal in overtime to send his team to the Stanley Cup Final, doing so last year for Montreal in Game 6 against Las Vegas.
"I'd trade 10 first-rounders for him right now," MacKinnon said of Lehkonen, who was traded to the Avalanche from the Canadiens this past offseason. "That's why you trade for guys like that."
The Avalanche now await the winner of the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning with the final expected to start as early as June 15 or as late as June 18.
But Colorado is going to enjoy this one. The Avs have been working toward this opportunity for four years, falling short in the second round the past three seasons.
"Obviously losing in the second round three years in a row was tough," said Landeskog, who has been the team's captain since 2012. "You've got to trip on the finish line a few times before you cross it. I think for us, that's been true so far. But the job's not done."
No, it's not.
Now, after the ups and downs of reaching this point, it's time for the Avalanche to bring home the Cup.
"This is hard to get here. Our guys should be really happy and enjoy it for a couple days," Bednar said. "I don't get the sense in the coaches room or the locker room — we're obviously happy about the opportunity in front of us — but I don't get the feeling that everyone is satisfied.
"It's certainly really difficult to get here... But we'll be itching to go here in several days."