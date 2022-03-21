DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche added two depth forwards Monday, bringing the total to four deals leading up to the trade deadline.
An hour before the deadline, the Avalanche announced they had acquired winger Artturi Lehkonen from the Montreal Canadiens for prospect Justin Barron and a second-round draft pick in 2024.
Lehkonen, 26, had 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 58 games for the Canadiens this season, his sixth in the NHL. The Piikkio, Finland, native will be a restricted free agent after the season.
“He was on our board. He was one of the guys that we thought would be a great fit for the way we play,” Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said.
“He can go up and down the lineup. We think, once it’s all said and done, he’ll be a great winger for Alex Newhook.
“I feel like the bottom six and our depth is much more improved.”
Like Colorado's first two trade deadline pickups, 5-foot-11, 179-pound Lehkonen has spent his entire career with one team. He scored 3 goals in 17 playoff games as Montreal went on a surprise run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2021, losing in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
A trade for 5-10, 179-pound center Andrew Cogliano wasn’t complete at the 1 p.m. deadline but announced later. Cogliano, a 34-year-old center, spent most of eight seasons with the Anaheim Ducks. He was with San Jose for the first 56 games of this season (4 goals, 11 assists). The Avalanche sent the Sharks a 2024 fifth-round pick.
Cogliano has also played in the Stanley Cup Finals recently. He helped the Dallas Stars get past the injury-hit Avalanche in seven games in 2020. He had two assists in 23 postseason contests as the Stars also ultimately fell to champion Tampa Bay.
"We know what could happen that time of year. Right now we feel we have enough depth that if we do run into some injury problems, we should be OK," Sakic said.
Barron, a 20-year-old defenseman, was a 2021 training camp standout and one of the final cuts. He appeared in two Avalanche games in December.
Barron had 5 goals and 15 assists through 43 games with the Colorado Eagles (AHL) this season.
“You have to give to get,” Sakic said. “That was someone that they really wanted to have.
“We didn’t have any intention of giving Justin up, but we didn’t do it for a rental, either. (Lehkonen) is controllable and we have at least two years for him and possibly more.”
Tyson Jost was the only rostered player the Avalanche gave up in acquiring one defenseman and three forwards during the past week. Two defensive prospects, Barron and Drew Helleson, left the organization, as well as three draft picks – two second-rounders and a fifth.
“Last week, getting Josh Manson was big for our depth and the type of D we’re looking to acquire,” Sakic said.
“I know it’s tough to lose Tyson, he’s a very popular guy, but we felt we wanted to get a little more size there. We needed to address our faceoffs, and (Nico Sturm) is a good faceoff guy. Bigger body, and he kills (penalties) well.”
Note: Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram (personal leave) shed his non-contact jersey for the morning skate ahead of a home game against the Edmonton Oilers. “He’ll let us know when he’s ready to play, but I know that’s his goal, to come back and be able to play,” Sakic said.