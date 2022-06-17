DENVER - There are 12 mini games within the larger contest the way Jared Bednar sees it.
The Avalanche coach likes to break the game into five-minute segments to keep his team sharp through the game’s ebbs and flows.
“It just helps guys stay focused and in the moment and committed to what you’re trying to do,” Bednar said after practice Friday.
The approach worked Wednesday, though an extra segment was needed in a 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. It’s something they’ll stick with, as Colorado’s coach expressed doubt that momentum would carry over to Saturday’s Game 2 at Ball Arena.
“In this situation, I don’t believe a lot in it,” Bednar said. “It’s the Stanley Cup Finals. We know we’re going to see Tampa’s best game. They’ll be better than they were in Game 1. There’s a lot of areas, for me, that we can be a lot better than we were in Game 1. We approach it the same way we did with Game 1. I expect our guys to be energized and ready to go.”
While it’s not the most groundbreaking approach, it is appreciated by the players. The compartmentalization of the game encourages the team to keep the pressure on when things are going well and allows for a refresh during tougher stretches.
“I think it's a fairly common message," Josh Manson said. "I think just on this team, you like to reiterate it throughout the game and before every game, you know, because it was an important thing I think for our club. We want to make sure every five minutes is a focus. No matter what happens, we're resetting, and we're going again because we want to be taking the game to teams.”
The Avalanche and Lightning each scored two of their three goals in separate five-minute stretches. Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin scored a couple of minutes apart in the second segment of the first period. Ondrej Palat and Mikhail Sergachev scored in the third portion of the second period.
“We had a few mental lapses in the second there, and they took advantage," defenseman Cale Makar said. "For us, it’s definitely just staying mentally locked in and doing those little things right.
“As long as we play our systems, we trust everything else.”
Andre Burakovsky’s overtime goal tipped the most important segment of the game in Colorado’s favor.
“In those five-minute segments every period, you just try to create momentum for your team," defenseman Devon Toews said. "You know they’re going to have a push, and you try to limit it to as infrequent as possible. If you feel like you can build up those five-minute segments continuously and consistently, you feel like you have a good chance to win the game.”
Injured players return to ice
Andrew Cogliano and Nazem Kadri are back on skates and ramping up their activity after suffering hand injuries this postseason. Their status for Game 2 and the remainder of the series remains uncertain.
“Naz skated again today. He’s added the stick to it for the last couple of days. (He’s) getting better, but I don’t have an update besides that,” Bednar said. “Cogliano’s kind of progressing the same way, as well. He felt good enough to join the group today. We’ll see what it brings tomorrow.”