DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche almost made it a full month between regulation losses before falling 3-2 to the Washington Capitals on Monday night at Ball Arena. A nine-game win streak came to an end.
Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram flicked the puck across the blue line to Valeri Nichushkin, who shot it in off the far post to tie the game at 1.
Cale Makar picked up the secondary assist, earning him another new entry in the franchise record books. The 23-year-old's 83 points through 72 games are the most by a defenseman in a single season, passing Steve Duchesne in 1992-93.
“Hopefully the guy sitting beside me here has the ability to challenge it when he gets in a full season,” Makar said, referring to Byram, 20.
Duchesne was bolstered by 62 assists that season, also a franchise record. Makar had 57 on Monday night with six regular-season games remaining.
Makar took down the franchise record for single-season goals by a defenseman on March 25. The previous record was 23 from Sandis Ozolinsh in 1996-97. Makar has 26 and counting in 2021-22.
From behind the net, Nico Sturm set up Artturi Lehkonen to the tie Monday's game at 2. Lehkonen, who had a team-high 5 shots on goal, pushed the puck over the line and the Capitals unsuccessfully challenged for goaltender interference.
There was only one scoring change in the second period. Alex Ovechkin drew a Sturm tripping penalty and then scored from close range on the ensuing power play.
“He kind of gets out of the way and Ovechkin tries to spin out of it and clips his feet,” coach Jared Bednar said. “I don’t know what else he’s supposed to do (other than) just move right out of the way and let Ovechkin take it to the net.
“It’s a judgement call. It’s happening quick. But I thought they did a nice job other than that.”
Near the game’s midway point, Lars Eller ran into the back of Makar, even though Makar said each saw the other and the Colorado defenseman tried to get out of the way. That call ended a Colorado man advantage.
“It was a weird game, I think, officiating-wise,” Byram said. “I think we can all agree on that.”
Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper and Washington’s Ilya Samsonov each made 24 saves. The last Capitals goal was far outside Kuemper’s control, as the Capitals recovered the puck inside the blue line and went in on a quick odd-man rush. Marcus Johansson roofed a shot to make it 3-2.
Avalanche blueliner Josh Manson absorbed a hit in the corner next to Kuemper and headed back to the locker room with 2:10 left in the first period. He was out for the start of the second.