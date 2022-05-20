DENVER – Fresh legs might be the only thing standing between Cale Makar and a return to his to his peak form.
Colorado’s do-it-all defenseman had 10 points in a four-game sweep of Nashville in the first round of the playoffs. He scored a goal in three of the games, and finished his only goalless outing against the Predators with three assists. The Blues have held the 23-year-old star without a goal or assist through two games, as the series shifts to St. Louis for Saturday’s Game 3. Each team won a game at Ball Arena.
“I feel like there’s a lot of times that I can work myself out of those situations, but I just haven’t been able to the past few games because of just lack of whatever it is, juice or what not,” Makar said. “I think a lot of it goes to me, but I give them credit still. They’ve done a good job.”
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said St. Louis has been similar to most opponents, noting that the Blues are trying to limit the gifted skater’s time and space. That's something every team tries to do, he said.
“They’re forechecking him the same way they forecheck all of our other Ds," Bednar said. "They’re playing him a little bit tighter in the offensive zone, because they know how dangerous he is up there. If we’re going to use him as an option, we’ve got to get it to him early.”
Makar said there's no secret remedy to get his burst back. At this point, it seems to be more about will power.
“It’s playoff time,” Makar said. “You have to find a way.”
A crash into the goal late in the first period Thursday likely didn’t help matters. Makar returned to his typical role for the final two periods, and Bednar said his most productive defenseman was fine postgame. Makar wasn’t sure what happened until he went back and watched.
“It just seems like I caught an edge there and then just went flying in,” he said. “Lucky it wasn’t more serious than it is.”
The lack of pace was not a Makar-specific issue. Following Thursday’s 4-1 loss to the Blues, Colorado’s coach said his team lacked quickness.
“We looked sluggish and slow,” Bednar said. “We were not quick. We were not skating No. 1. That’s where it all starts for us.”
“You expect them to try and play as tight as they can, but, for me, (I) just haven’t had the legs yet,” Makar said. “Just have to get back in the groove.”