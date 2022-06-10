DENVER — The defensive pairing of Cale Makar and Devon Toews has practically been impenetrable during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
While Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen often get the praise as the Avalanche's top goal scorers, it's Makar and Toews who have held down the blue line as Colorado's top defensemen during their run to the Stanley Cup Final. The pair has made few mistakes defensively and played strong offensively, scoring a combined 10 goals and a total of 35 points.
"I feel like Toews and I try to be solid rocks on the back regardless of scenarios," Makar said. "Make sure we're getting it to those guys. Nate (MacKinnon), Landy (Gabriel Landeskog), Mikko (Rantanen). And then individually for me I try to take it game by game, be consistent. Overall there's not much to it."
Makar makes it sound and look easy. And that's because he's possibly the best defenseman in the world, according to Toews.
This postseason, Makar has scored five goals with 22 points, which leads the Avalanche and is tied for fifth-most in the league. He's one of three finalists for the Norris Trophy, given to the NHL's top defenseman, along with Nashville's Roman Josi, who he beat in the first round, and Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman, who he might face in the final.
"I think (Makar's) the best d-man in the game right now," Toews said. "Just dynamic-wise and his ability to break pucks out on the zone is not something a lot of guys can do. And then obviously his offense speaks for itself. He gets to play offense because he helps get the puck out of our zone. Yeah, I think he's the best in the game right now."
But Makar is quick to add that Toews is a big reason for his success this season. The defensive pairing doesn't work if they're not both pulling the rope in the same direction. So far, both are holding up their side of the bargain, which will need to continue no matter who they face in the Stanley Cup Final.
"We all love Toewser. He's an incredible player and person," Makar said. "For us it was, regardless of if you're going to get beat, you've got to trust that your partner is going to be there to help you out, whether it's a 2-on-1 or whatever. Toewser, I feel like we read off each other so well and hopefully that can continue. He's an incredible player, and he definitely deserves recognition as one of the best D in the league."