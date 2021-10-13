DENVER — No star, no coach, no problem.

Nathan MacKinnon and Jared Bednar both missed Wednesday’s season opener due to positive COVID-19 tests. The Colorado Avalanche more than managed, riding an almost fanciful first period to a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena.

“Probably the first 10 or 12 minutes of the game were almost to script in terms of our effort and energy and execution,” assistant coach Ray Bennett said. “Real good emotional engagement, which was a big part of that.”

Bowen Byram scored the first goal of his career to make it 3-0 less than 10 minutes into the game. Gabriel Landeskog picked off a pass in the defensive zone and took it up to Chicago goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. He hit 20-year-old defenseman Byram, who got a quick shot off. The puck fired back out of the net as quickly as it went in and was presumably collected to give to Byram as a memento.

“My mom will probably steal it,” Byram said.

“Obviously it’s something you dream about for a long time. Also nice to get it out of the way, get the pressure off.”

Byram is part of the young wave moving up in the Avalanche organization. He had two assists through 19 games in an injury-shortened first NHL season.

A veteran and one of the most recent additions to the team had his big moment first. Four minutes, 26 seconds into the first period, Andre Burakovsky sent the puck across center ice to a revving up Jack Jackson. Johnson went in alone thanks to a stumbling Blackhawk, shifted to his backhand and sent it into the roof of the net.

Johnson joined Avalanche training camp on a professional tryout and worked his way to a spot on opening night. He had the third-highest ice time among Colorado defensemen.

“I just officially became part of the team a few days ago,” Johnson said. “So it just felt really good to do something good for the team in the first game.”

Just 1:22 later, Erik Johnson’s shot from the top corner of the offensive zone appeared to be redirected twice – once by Nazem Kadri, then by Landeskog, who was credited.

Kadri assumed MacKinnon’s spot on the top line Wednesday with Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen. It was Kadri’s return to games of consequence after he missed Colorado’s last eight playoff games while suspended for a high hit.

Kadri went on to score one of his own to make it 4-1 late in the second period. He stayed with a sequence off the rush and stuck one past Fleury (32 saves).

In his regular-season Colorado debut, goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves. He stopped Kirby Dach on a breakaway in the second period and slid over to stop a rebound bid by Patrick Kane in the third.

“Always fun to start off with a big win,” Kuemper said.

Dominik Kubalik cut into Colorado’s lead with a power-play goal in the first. Connor Murphy made it 4-2.

The Blackhawks outshot Colorado 13-9 each of the latter two periods and were particularly good in the second.

“We have an issue with our team a little bit over the course of time where managing the puck when you have success is really something that we have to try and be better at,” Bennett said. “That showed up in the game a little bit as it went on. We just have to be more mature, a little bit more disciplined.”