The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 21 years Sunday night. The 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning gave the franchise its third championship.
Here's how fans on Twitter reacted:
Well...@DenverEastHSNational Champs: ✅@DU_HockeyNational Champs: ✅@Avalanche #StanleyCup Champs: ✅Yep - Denver is HockeyTown! https://t.co/1BC9t3FMnO— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) June 27, 2022
Winning the Stanley Cup has been emotional. My dad and I always watched @Avalanche games together but this is my first post season alone because he passed away in Dec. I will be forever grateful to Avs for giving me great memories with my dad. #stanleytweets— Sami Rae (@TheChuckfan) June 27, 2022
21 years and now it’s back! Congratulations to the @Avalanche for the amazing playoff and finals performance to become 2022’s NHL Stanley Cup Champion! pic.twitter.com/gfFGSINgIo— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) June 27, 2022
I became a fan of the @Avalanche during the 2011 season. Seeing the absolute lowest of lows to now the most unbelievable high of all time. Unbelievable. I can't believe it. Speechless. #StanleyTweets— Andrew Pearce 🇺🇦 (@AndrewPearce18) June 27, 2022
Well if there's one thing the Colorado Avalanche can do it is win by a... landslide! #stanleytweets— Zayatoon (@zayatoons) June 27, 2022
The best feeling in world tonight!! Congratulations! @Avalanche so proud of you all!! pic.twitter.com/vINzPLd39E— ❤️ jennee ❤️ (@jenneeyaaj) June 27, 2022
Shout out to all the fans in the Mile High City! The Cup is coming home to you #GoAvsGo https://t.co/gLCsdLmW7T— City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) June 27, 2022
Hey Alexa, play “All the Small Things” by Blink 182The @Avalanche are STANLEY CUP CHAMPS!— Madisen Strecker (@MadiStrecker) June 27, 2022
The last time this happened we had a new baby. My husband says that the celebratory beer tastes pretty good out of the mug I made him. #stanleytweets pic.twitter.com/ELheF7OPGM— Heather Rawlings (@vailrawlings) June 27, 2022
#stanleytweets SHAKING AND SCREAMING LANDESKOG PLEASE GIVE ERIK JOHNSON EXTRA TIME WITH THE CUP— omor (@omorball) June 27, 2022