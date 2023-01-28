Alex Newhook prefers goals over gifts.

The Avalanche forward turned 22 years old on Saturday and yearned for a birthday win.

He got that and more.

Less than five minutes into the first period, Newhook received a pass from Logan O’Connor in the middle of the attacking zone. Newhook fired and got blocked, but the forward collected his own rebound and shot it past St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington.

Newhook’s goal was the first of the game, fueling the Avs’ 4-2 victory over the Blues.

“Great puck by (O’Connor) there to get it past the D,” Newhook said. “I thought I could beat him on the first shot, but it came back to me and went in.”

From there, Colorado’s offense rolled.

Forward J.T. Compher extended the Avs’ lead just two minutes later. In the second period, Evan Rodrigues scored to make it 3-0.

St. Louis answered with back-to-back goals, making it a one-goal deficit again in the third period. But the Avs played keep away in the final minutes, and Matt Nieto scored an empty-net goal with two seconds remaining to seal the win.

Newhook’s birthday goal was the catalyst for the Avs’ early spark, which the Blues were unable to overcome.

“It feels good,” Newhook said. “(It’s) good to get on the score sheet on your birthday. Big win for us today, so any way I could help is huge.”

This isn’t Newhook’s first time scoring on his birthday. He scored a year ago on his 21st birthday, helping Colorado beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4.

Knowing he’s done it twice, Newhook hopes birthday goals — and wins — become a yearly tradition.

“I think there is (some pressure),” Newhook said. “Now I have to live up to it. It’s fun, it’s nice to push for one on your birthday, for sure.”

Newhook hasn’t only been successful on birthdays. The third-year Avalanche forward has come into his own lately.

Newhook has scored three goals and four points in the Avs’ last five games. He has 11 goals and 8 assists for the season.

“He’s been playing awesome,” forward Nathan MacKinnon said. “It’s awesome to see young guys when they find their game.”

Avs coach Jared Bednar added, “He’s been outstanding for us recently. He was heavy down low, getting into people, and he still found a way to disrupt the forecheck. He’s been really nice, 200-feet deep.”

Newhook admitted that his birthday didn’t feel much different than any other game day.

The team was more focused on winning than celebrating Newhook’s 22nd year of life. Newhook also said he and his teammates don’t have too many celebratory plans for the evening, with players heading in different directions for the All-Star break.

But that doesn’t matter to him. Newhook sees a goal and a win as more special than gifts, parties or anything else that could come with his 22nd birthday.

“It’s a big win and a good thing to take with us into the break,” Newhook said.

Avalanche 4, Blues 2

What happened: Colorado won for the fifth time in its last six games, avenging Thursday’s loss to the Ducks.

What went right: The Avs scored three times in the first 25 minutes of the game. St. Louis was unable to come back from that wide early deficit. Alex Newhook scored Colorado’s first goal, followed by J.T. Compher (second) and Evan Rodrigues (third).

What went wrong: St. Louis scored back-to-back goals in the second and third periods, cutting the Avs’ lead from three goals to one goal. One of those came on a power play; the other came on a breakaway. The Avs, though, were able to escape, scoring an empty-net goal to win by two.

Between the pipes: Alexandar Georgiev earned the win and improved to 20-11-0. Georgiev made 26 saves while allowing two goals.

Injury update: Defenseman Valeri Nichushkin (upper-body) missed his second game in a row; he is day-to-day.

What’s next: The Avalanche (25-17-3) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Amalie Arena (Altitude TV).