EDMONTON, Alberta — The Avalanche will be without forward Nazem Kadri for the rest of the Western Conference Finals, and possibly longer, after a "dangerous" hit by Edmonton's Evander Kane.
Kadri was checked hard from behind by Kane, who was given a five-minute penalty for the hit, but was not ejected.
"I was just coming in on the backcheck," Kane said. "Puck went wide, kind of dribbled into the corner. I know he likes to reverse it. I was just trying to get up on him, that’s really all I did. Unfortunately he went into the boards awkwardly and hurt his hand."
Kadri went shoulder first into the board and stayed on the ice for several minutes and was in obvious pain as he exited for the locker room. Kadri did not return to the game.
Five minute major to Evander Kane for boarding Nazem Kadri pic.twitter.com/tmgyJzWrps— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 5, 2022
"He's out. He'll be out for the series at least, if not longer," coach Jared Bednar said. "The hit, it's the most dangerous play in hockey. He hits him head first from behind eight feet off the boards. I'll leave it at that."
And Bednar wasn't the only person who took issue with the hit, with Kadri's teammates hoping the league takes a look at it. Kane could potentially be suspended if they find the hit was with the intent to hurt Kadri.
"I don't like it," Avalanche team captain Gabriel Landeskog said. "Those are the ones that kind of give you the chills down your spine and you're taught from a young age not to do that, especially in that distance from the boards. It was a dangerous play."
The Avalanche beat the Oilers 4-2 Saturday to take a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. But if Colorado is to advance to the finals, it will surely miss Kadri's presence. Kadri has had 14 points this postseason including six goals.
J.T. Compher, who scored the game-winner Saturday, is expected to fill Kadri's position on the second line alongside Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen.
"His role will be filled by committee, that's how big of a player he was for us," Bednar said. "It's a huge loss. It's out of our control."