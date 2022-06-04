EDMONTON, Alberta — Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri left the Avalanche's Game 3 matchup with the Oilers after a blindside hit from Edmonton's Evander Kane.
Kadri was checked hard from behind from Kane, who was given a five-minute penalty for the hit, but was not ejected. Kadri went shoulder first into the board and stayed on the ice for several minutes and was in clear pain as he exited for the locker room. Kadri has yet to return to the game.
Five minute major to Evander Kane for boarding Nazem Kadri pic.twitter.com/tmgyJzWrps— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 5, 2022
The Avalanche and Oilers are currently tied 1-1 at the end of the first period.