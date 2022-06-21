TAMPA, Fla. — Nathan MacKinnon was the first player on the ice Tuesday for the Avalanche's optional practice.
The Colorado center spent most of his afternoon at Amalie Arena working on his shot, participating in individual drills with Gabriel Landeskog and J.T. Compher. For the past nine years, MacKinnon's shooting skills have been some of the best in the NHL and, in many ways, the backbone of the Avalanche's offensive success.
But three games into his first Stanley Cup Final and MacKinnon has yet to find the back of the net against the Lightning. Instead, MacKinnon has had to find other ways to contribute — whether that be setting his teammates up or playing a more defensive, checking role.
"Everyone is going to look at his stats and just the stats of goals and assists, points, whatever it is," coach Jared Bednar said, "but there is more to the game than that for me, and it is a group of five on the ice, and I think that line has been doing a real nice job through the series. The fact that he is not on the scoresheet with big numbers every night or lots of production if you look at what his linemates are doing — they are playing really well."
The Avalanche, though, are likely going to need MacKinnon to score if they want to win the series, which they currently lead 2-1. Through three games, he has 14 shots on goal, two points and is a minus-one.
"I like the looks," MacKinnon said after Monday's loss. "Obviously, I’ve got to find the back of the net. That’s my job."
But MacKinnon has changed this postseason, according to his teammates and head coach. He's taken a new approach as a leader, accepting new roles on and off the ice.
In the past, MacKinnon likely wouldn't handle a 6-2 loss in the playoffs well. And Tampa Bay has certainly made it a point to frustrate MacKinnon, matching him up with Anthony Cirelli, who is known for his ability to slow down skaters like MacKinnon.
But on Monday night, MacKinnon was a calming presence, insisting that he believes in not only himself, but his teammates to bounce back. For MacKinnon, who is known as one of the most intense players in the league, demanding the most out of his teammates, that calmness is growth.
"I think he always had all the physical abilities to be one of the best players in the league, which he is, and I think sometimes guys mature a little bit later on the mental side of it," said Erik Johnson, who has played with MacKinnon his entire career. "I think it just took him a couple of years just to put everything together and now that he has developed into a big time leader for us. I've seen just a ton of growth in him and I’m proud of him. I know he's put in a lot of work to make himself a better player and person. So it's been fun to watch over the last 10 years now, almost."
Johnson admits MacKinnon's intensity is still there, and that's a good thing for the Avalanche. They wouldn't have made it this far without MacKinnon's attitude setting the tone in the locker room. There's a reason he's almost always the first and last one off the ice and rarely misses an optional practice.
"I think he's still hard on himself and others," Johnson said. "I think that's part of what makes him so good. So you know, he has that competitive fire and that doesn't go away. If it went away, and he wasn't doing that, I'd be worried about him."
And that laser focus is sure to show up in the final games of the Stanley Cup Final. This is the moment the 29-year-old has been waiting for his entire career — an opportunity he said Monday he wouldn't trade for anything in the world.
Now he just needs to come through when his team needs him most, as he has throughout his career.
"It is a matter of time for him," Bednar said. "I don't think he is squeezing it or anything right now. I think he is playing his game and he is confident in our team and he is confident if he continues to do that he will be rewarded."