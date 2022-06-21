TAMPA, Fla. • Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has won the Norris Trophy, becoming the first player in franchise history to win the award.
"For me, this is honestly a team award," Makar said. "This wouldn't be capable of doing without all the right guys around you."
The trophy is given "to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position." This is a regular-season award, which is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association. Makar beat out previous winners Nashville's Roman Josi and Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman. Makar barely edged out Josi, totaling 1,631 points to Josi's 1,606. Josi actually had more first-place votes (98) than Makar (92).
"I told (Josi and Hedman) they pushed me so hard all year to be the player I developed into during the season," Makar said. "A lot of credit goes to them. It's awesome when you have great competition like that. It makes it a lot more fun."
Makar led all NHL defensemen in goals (28) and was second in points (86). He was also the third defenseman to reach 25 goals, 55 assists, nine power play goals, six game-winning goals and a plus-45 rating or better in the regular season, joining Denis Potvin in 1977-78 and Paul Coffey in 1984-85.
How will the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup Final series end?
Makar is considered by many to be the best defenseman in the NHL, despite Josi having 10 more points than Makar during the regular season — Makar had five more goals. He's also one of Colorado's most valuable players. He's played as important a role as anyone in helping the Avalanche reach the Stanley Cup Final.
"Obviously I’m biased, but the credit and the talk around him here, especially even in the playoffs — and I know it’s a regular season award — but we’ve seen him play this way from Day One of the season," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday ahead of the awards show.
"I think he’s a much better player this year than he was last year and you watch the impact that he has on the games that we’ve played and for me, it’s an easy decision. And that’s not to take away from any of the other guys that are up for the award because they’re all very good players who had very good seasons, but I just think this guy is elite.
"And with him, the job he does for us offensively and defensively, watching him play, how dynamic he is, he’s just the best defenseman in the game right now."
Maka will have little time to celebrate the achievement, as he and the Avalanche prepare for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Lightning.
And for Makar, that's the ultimate prize.
"I think once this is all said and done, you can enjoy it," Makar said. "For me, right now, I've already kind of forgot about it. You have to move on. That's the kind of mindset you have to have this time of year."