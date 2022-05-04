DENVER • Bowen Byram's playoff debut went about as well as he could have hoped.

The 20-year-old Avalanche defenseman got the nod Tuesday night from coach Jared Bednar, and played well in his 16 minutes on the ice, finishing as a plus-2 during that time. For Byram, who played in 30 games this season, it was an experience he'd been preparing for his entire career.

"It's definitely a step up from the regular season, but I was excited for it and I was ready to go," Byram said Wednesday. "I think whenever you come out like that and get a jump on a team it's always nice. Now I'm just looking forward to the next game."

Byram, who was paired with Erik Johnson, was chosen over Jack Johnson, Kurtis MacDermid and Ryan Murray, who were all healthy scratches Tuesday. And Bednar was pleased by his play, which means Byram might continue to be a staple in the lineup .

Bednar said he knew Byram could be a difference maker for the Avalanche. The problem with Byram has always been his availability, as he's battled injuries the past two seasons, including concussions, which held him out for three months this season.

"I really liked his game last night," Bednar said. "I thought that was a rough-and-tumble, physical game. I thought he had a lot of pushback. I thought he kept playing his game, skating, moving the puck, being a part of our offense, defending well and while all that other stuff was going on — I'm really proud of him to come back in here and get his game back in order to get back in a spot where he's a choice to be in for the opening night. And we have some tough decisions to make there."

Kadri taking on leadership role

Avalanche center Nazem Kadri was nominated for the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy Wednesday, which is presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” Kadri also released a Players' Tribune article Wednesday, which detailed his playoff suspension from a season ago and how he's grown as a player and leader on the Avalanche.

"I know this, Naz has got a big heart and he cares a lot," Bednar said of Kadri. "That's just his personality. That's the upbringing of his family. He shows that passion when he plays for us. Anything that he chooses to get involved in, he goes all in and he does it with passion and support. Some guys don't wear those emotions so visibly, where with Naz you can tell what he's thinking just by his body language and his appearance and by what he's saying. With us, he's a passionate leader.

"He wants to win. He's a vocal guy on the ice, in the room and on the bench. I'm sure he takes all of his characteristics that we see to all of his projects outside of the game and to help grow the game."

Cogliano still day to day

Center Andrew Cogliano will be questionable for Game 2 on Thursday night, after suffering an "upper body" injury in the second period Tuesday. Cogliano did not play in the third and, according to Bednar, is day to day moving forward.

"It's the same report as last night," Bednar said. "He'll be listed as day to day, and we'll just make decisions based on a day-to-day basis."

Cogliano, playing on the fourth line, scored his first goal with the Avalanche in Game 1, after being traded to Colorado from San Jose in March.