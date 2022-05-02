The Avalanche don’t have to scroll back too far on their schedule to see the last time they played Nashville — their first-round playoff opponent.
In Colorado’s penultimate regular-season contest, the Predators came away with a 5-4 shootout win Thursday.
The Avs started strong, but gave up three straight goals before losing in the shootout. Former Av Matt Duchene was the only player to net a goal in the shootout, securing the victory for his current squad.
Colorado and Nashville played three other times this season. Here’s how the Avs fared in those meetings:
Avalanche 6, Predators 2, Nov. 27
Colorado’s only win over Nashville this season came a little over a month into the schedule. The Avs led 3-1 after the second period before scoring three more goals (to Nashville’s one) in the final frame to secure the victory. Mikko Rantanen was the star for the Avs, as he scored three goals and assisted on another. Two of those goals came in the first period, to help his team establish a lead. Colorado was also successful on the power play, scoring on two of four opportunities. The Avs managed to stay out of the box themselves, recording just two penalties and killing both.
Predators 5, Avalanche 2, Dec. 16
Rantanen was a bright spot once more, scoring once and assisting on Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal. Other than that, this one was all Nashville as Colorado struggled with COVID protocols. Cale Makar was scratched from the lineup and the Avs only had 16 skaters. Nashville had more shots (35-26), hits (22-13) and power-play goals (2-1) as the Predators dominated throughout the contest. Filip Forsberg led the way with two goals and an assist.
Predators 5, Avalanche 4 (OT), Jan. 11
In their last two meetings — Jan. 11 and April 28 — Nashville and Colorado went to extra time. This one ended in OT as Duchene netted the winner with 3:01 gone off the clock. The loss was Colorado’s only defeat in a 16-game stretch. Following seven postponements, the Avs won 15 of 16 games from Jan. 2 through Jan. 30. Duchene scored twice for the Predators, and for the Avs, Makar recorded two assists as well as the game-tying goal in the third frame. Nashville scored two power-play goals in the contest, including the game-winner, as the Avs were whistled for a penalty for having too many men on the ice.
Leading up to Playoffs
Neither team ended the season on a high note. Colorado lost six of its last seven games, while Nashville dropped four of its last five.