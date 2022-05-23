ST. LOUIS • The blue boo birds nesting at Enterprise Center brought out Nazim Kadri’s best in the Avalanche’s 6-3 win Monday.
Blues fans booed the Avalanche center each time the puck was on his stick after a collision into Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington led to an injury that will sideline St. Louis’ primary goaltender for the remainder of the series. Kadri received threats and racial abuse in the days following the game, and the Avalanche had to work with St. Louis police to keep him protected.
“They were booing me and what not, but that’s what being a fan is. As a home team and a home player, you want the fans on your side and heckling the other team as long as it’s within the guidelines, right? I got no issues with that.
"I know what was said wasn’t a reflection on every single fan in St. Louis. I understand that, and I want to make that clear,” Kadri said. “For those that waste their time sending messages like that, I feel sorry for them.”
Kadri scored two of the Avalanche’s four goals in a span for 4:53 early in the second period and finished his first postseason hat trick in the middle of the third period, leading the Avalanche to a 3-1 lead in the series.
“Really good game from our group start to finish. I just want to say how proud we are of Naz to go through all that crap the last couple of days,” teammate Erik Johnson said. “No person should have to go through that. He sure responded.”
Ville Husso closed Game 3 for St. Louis in goal and started Game 4.
The Avalanche put six shots on Husso’s goal in the first five minutes, but St. Louis scored the first goal for the fourth time this series when David Perron went with a backhanded shot that beat Darcy Kuemper with 14:53 left in the opening period. Pavel Buchnevich recorded an assist on the opening goal.
Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon put Colorado’s 14th and 15th shots on goal in the final 30 seconds of the first period, but the Avalanche failed to crack Husso and started the second period down a goal.
That changed in the first three minutes of the second period as Johnson took a pass from Alex Newhook and beat Husso from just inside the blue line. Bowen Byram was also credited with an assist on the play.
“It was nice to get one and even the score for a big tie there to get us going,” Johnson said.
A couple of minutes later, Kadri took a pass from Valeri Nichushkin and carried the puck down the right side of the ice before beating Husso to the short side. He celebrated his first goal by putting his hand to his ear, as if he couldn’t hear the Blues faithful.
“I thought he was amazing tonight, especially with what’s gone on the last 48 hours. Our talk today and coming into tonight’s game was ‘Stay focused. We’re here to win a hockey game.’ I felt our guys were ready. The one guy that I was kind of concerned about was Naz, but I thought he was amazing. Obviously, a tremendous game from him,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.
“I’m proud of him. I’m really proud of the way he’s handled the last 48 hours.”
Devon Toews picked up a loose puck and added an unassisted goal roughly 30 seconds later. With the Blues trailing 3-1, Kadri drew a pair of penalties on St. Louis. Buchnevich cross-checked Kadri from behind after the Colorado center and Perron collided for the first infraction. With Kadri on the ground, Perron pounced on top of Kadri and threw a series of punches, picking up two minutes for roughing in the process.
“That’s just stupid penalties that we cashed in on and it hurt them,” Kadri said. “Lose your cool — we’ll make you pay.”
Just after Colorado’s 5-on-3 ended, Kadri took a precise pass from Byram and beat Husso for his second goal, Colorado’s fourth in just under five minutes.
Perron scored his second goal of the night and Buchnevich got his first, both on power plays late in the second, to cut Colorado’s lead to 4-3 to start the third.
Kadri’s tidy finish from a tight angle gave the Avalanche a two-goal lead midway through the third and completed his hat trick.
“Amazing,” Kadri said of the feeling after scoring his third. “I wanted to come out tonight and really put a mark on this game, especially after what happened. I tried to do that as best as possible.”
A handful of caps made it onto the ice before Darcy Kuemper scrambled for a couple of saves to protect the lead in the final three minutes, finishing with 17 on the night, but sent credit Kadri’s way.
“He was our best player. We all have his back,” Kuemper said. “There’s not a single guy that’s not here for him.”
Mikko Rantanen finished the scoring with an empty-net goal in the final two seconds.
Kadri and the Avalanche will have a chance to close out the Blues when the series returns to Ball Arena for Wednesday’s Game 5.
“Under the circumstances, I thought (he) showed a lot of character, a lot of resolve. He’s an awesome guy and tough kid,” Bednar said. “He elevated his game at the best time and kind of showed everyone what he’s made of. That’s why we’re so proud of him as a group.”