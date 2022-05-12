DENVER • The Avalanche's second-round opponent is set: the St. Louis Blues.
The Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 Thursday night, taking the series 4-2. This result comes after the Avalanche swept the Nashville Predators on Monday. The start date of the series between the Avalanche and Blues has not yet been determined, as other first-round series have to be completed.
Colorado and St. Louis met in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year, with the Avs sweeping the Blues. This season, the Avalanche won the season series against the Blues 2-1. Here is a look at the meetings this season.
Avalanche 5, Blues 3, April 27, 2022
At Colorado: Valeri Nichushkin scored one of Colorado's three goals in the second period and Colorado held on for a victory. Erik Johnson and Josh Manson also scored in the second. Artturi Lehkonen scored in the third period to make it 4-1. Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves for Colorado.
Avalanche 4, Blues 3, Oct. 28, 2021
At. St. Louis: J.T. Compher scored two goals as Colorado handed St. Louis its first loss this season. Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar also scored for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper recorded 15 saves. Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis.
Blues 5, Avalanche 3, Oct. 16, 2021
At Colorado: David Perron scored twice, including the eventual winner, Jordan Binnington stopped 29 shots, and St. Louis held on for a win over Colorado in its season opener. The Avalanche were without Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog.
History of success
The Avalanche are 9-1 in the playoffs against the Blues, according to statmuse.com.