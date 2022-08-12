The Clovis family welcomed a 12-day-old newborn into the world with a quick nap on the Stanley Cup.

Conrad Clovis — the baby boy photographed inside the iconic silver bowl — is the newest member of the Cale Makar fan club. Thousands lined up to catch a glimpse of the Colorado Avalanche star defenseman on Thursday in his hometown of Calgary.

Young Conrad has an unbelievable story to tell his friends someday.

“I asked Cale: Do you mind if I put my son in the cup? He was like, Absolutely,” said Conrad's father, Dan Clovis, in a phone interview with The Gazette. “It was all kind of surreal.”

Go behind the scenes of Makar’s time with Lord Stanley and discover a Flames-loving town with an obvious Colorado crush. The reigning Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy winner returned home for a city-wide celebration tour. A front-page headline in The Calgary Sun newspaper the next day read ...

“It still has not completely sunk in for me, to be honest,” Makar told the Sun. “It’s a dream come true and I’m excited to share this with my fans here in Calgary.”

It all began two days earlier on the water.

Makar and Avalanche teammate Logan O’Connor, a fellow Calgary native, were escorted Tuesday evening by a Calgary Fire Rescue boat down the Bow River for a surprise float trip. Makar posted the plans just two hours before launch. Fans crowded the riverbanks and overhead bridges in celebration.

Makar and O’Connor hit land and hopped into a borrowed vintage 1968 Cadillac Eldorado convertible — painted blue with white leather interior — for a visit to the local Children’s Hospital. They met with roughly 50 patients in a private outdoor setting.

“No media or anything. Just these families to share the moment with their kids,” said Gary Makar, Cale’s father. “It was just awesome.”

Makar’s dedicated time with the Cup began Thursday morning. The 23-year-old NHL savant whipped up a fresh batch of fruit-covered chocolate chip pancakes, placed them inside Lord Stanley, covered it all in syrup and let his fork do the rest. Makar and his younger brother, Taylor, later drank a 7/11 Slurpee from the Cup with long straws.

What does Cale Makar, a #StanleyCup champ, Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy winner, have for breakfast on his Stanley Cup day? Pancakes! And he made them, too. (Calgary, AB) @Avalanche @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/qwpt7f5nz4 — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 11, 2022

The family organized a fan meet-and-greet for photographs with Makar at the Crowchild Twin Arena, a Northwest Calgary ice rink where he learned to play hockey. Charle Dumba, one of Makar’s earliest coaches, said the line outside began forming at 6:30 a.m. and stretched multiple blocks — with an estimated 2,000-plus showing up.

“I don’t know if we were expecting that many,” Dumba said. “It seemed like the line was never going to end, and three hours later, we got everybody in. Just an awesome event. You pinch yourself a few times. Obviously, you reminisce about the old days and the moments that happened in that arena where Cale played all his minor hockey.”

Makar next visited his 88-year-old grandmother, Helen, who is in the memory care unit of a local senior living facility. Helen struggles with dementia but lit up when Makar brought in the Cup to show her and other seniors. Gary Makar said: “You know it's impactful.”

The day ended with a rooftop gathering of roughly 250 family members and close friends. Pat Laughton, the former general manager at Crowchild Twin of 33 years, was in attendance to tell old stories about Makar. It seems everyone in Calgary claims a role in his ascension to Stanley Cup greatness.