FILE - New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev protects the net during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, Thursday, July 7, 2022.

DENVER • The Avalanche have locked up their goalie of the future.

Colorado signed Alexandar Georgiev to a three-year, $3.4 million per year contract, the team announced Sunday. This comes after the Avalanche traded for Georgiev from the New York Rangers on Thursday, in exchange for third-round and fifth-round picks in the 2022 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

"When he was a starter, he played really well, and he wanted a bigger opportunity, and he’s got that opportunity," Avalanche GM Joe Sakic said Thursday at the NHL Draft in Montreal. "He was looking forward to the challenge. What I like about it, he played in a big market. He was in New York. He can deal with a lot of that stuff. We’re excited for him."

Georgiev has a 15-10-2 record last in goal for the Rangers and was 8-1 in his final nine appearances. He had a .898 save percentage and 2.92 goals-against average.

The Avalanche now have Georgiev and backup Pavel Francouz under contract for at least the next two seasons, as Francouz is set to become a free agent in 2024. Colorado has also officially moved on from Darcy Kuemper, who was the Avalanche's starting goalie in 2021-22 and helped them win the Stanley Cup. 

