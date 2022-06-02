DENVER — In a span of two minutes and four seconds, the Avalanche took control of Game 2 and possibly the series against the Oilers.
The dominant couple minutes came at the beginning of the second period, with goals from Arturri Lehkonen (16:02), Josh Manson (15:47) and Mikko Rantanen (13:58) — all of which Nazem Kadri assisted on — and just like that the Avalanche had a commanding 3-0 lead. And now, with a 4-0 Game 2 win at Ball Arena Thursday, Colorado has a 2-0 series lead and are just two wins away from the Stanley Cup Finals.
The Avalanche were crisp Thursday night, with its second line of Lehkonen, Kadri and Rantanen playing its best game of the postseason, while Colorado's defensive effort — led by backup goalie Pavel Francouz — was much improved from Game 1. It was a complete game from the Avalanche, which will now head to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4. They're 5-0 this postseason on the road.
It was a different start than in Game 1, which saw 14 total goals including five in the first period, as neither team was able to score in the first period of Game 2. The Avalanche squandered a few good opportunities, going 0-of-3 on the power player including a five-on-three opportunity that lasted 91 seconds. Colorado had the edge in shots on goal in the first, 14-13, with Pavel Francouz coming up with several key saves in goal. Francouz started in place of Darcy Kuemper, who suffered an "upper body" injury in the second period of Game 1. Francouz was stellar, shutting out the Oilers with 24 saves.
The Avalanche, though, exploded in the second period.
Lehkonen tipped in a shot by Kadri and 15 seconds later Manson scored off a pass from Kadri. And then Rantanen scored his second goal of the series on a two-on-one with Kadri, who again assisted the goal. Kadri led all players with three points in the game.
And in the third, Nathan MacKinnon scored the dagger, making it 4-0 on his 10th goal of the playoffs, which is a new career high. Moments later, the crowd chanted "We want the cup!" as the Avalanche clinched their 10th win of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, needing only six more to take home the cup.
Game 3 between the Avalanche and Oilers will take place Saturday in Edmonton at 6 p.m. Ball Arena will be hosting a watch party for both Game 3 and 4.