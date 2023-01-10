DENVER — Mikko Rantanen does not share in the uproar over his absence from the initial NHL All-Star roster.
Quite the opposite. He could use the vacation time.
Rantanen, in the pregame Avalanche dressing room Tuesday, with the Florida Panthers in town, shrugged off the snub with reporters. The Gazette asked whether Rantanen makes it a goal each season to be an All-Star, and his reaction to potentially still being selected this year.
“I don’t really ever think about that,” Rantanen replied. “If I get selected, it’s a big honor, obviously, to be a part of those guys. There are a lot of good players there. But I don’t ever think about it like I need to go there, or I should be there.
“If I get the rest, it’s probably better.”
Rantanen’s teammates and coaches lobbied for his cause, anyway. Even defenseman Cale Makar; selected by the NHL’s hockey operations department as Colorado’s representative for the league’s showcase on Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise, Fla. Three more players (two skaters and one goalie) will be added to the team from an online fan vote.
“I’ve already voted for him. He’ll be there,” Makar, now a two-time All-Star, said of Rantanen. “The NHL is doing something wrong if he’s not there. He should have been the first selection on our team. I have no doubt that fans will get him in.”
It’s difficult to argue against Rantanen's inclusion.
Statistics show that he carries the biggest share of his team’s overall production. Rantanen's 26 goals this season make up 23.9 percent of the Avalanche’s total — highest in the league — and ahead of All-Star selections like Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (23.1%) and Vancouver’s Bo Horvat (22%). Rantanen has quietly established himself as one of the top power forwards in the game under difficult circumstances.
Coach Jared Bednar, in his weekly appearance Tuesday on Altitude Sports Radio interview, said: “To me, it’s obvious.”
“With all of the injuries that we’ve had and all the guys being out of the lineup, he’s been one of the constants,’ Bednar continued. “He just continues to find ways to put the puck in the net. The shot generation and chance generation that he has on a nightly basis has been outstanding. … I can’t see how he’s not in there. Hopefully, he gets voted in.”