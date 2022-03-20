A subject of much speculation this NHL trade deadline found a landing spot, and it wasn’t with the first-place Colorado Avalanche.
The Philadelphia Flyers announced Saturday night that longtime captain Claude Giroux was headed to the Florida Panthers along with Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick. In exchange, the Flyers took forward Owen Tippett, a first-round pick in 2024 and a third-round pick in 2023.
The deadline is Monday at 1 p.m. If that moment passes without any more deals impacting the Avalanche, coach Jared Bednar said he’s fine with it.
“We know what our needs are. We've addressed them,” Bednar said.
"I’m sure Joe (Sakic) and (assistant general manager Chris MacFarland) are still working and if we can make another improvement, we do. If we can’t, we don’t. That's not my job. I’m just coaching the players we have.”
Eagle eye
Video coach Brett Heimlich flagged an allowed goal in each game of Colorado's California road trip. Both were called back.
“He gets an ‘atta boy’ and a slap on the back,” Bednar said.
Colorado was already up 3-0 against Los Angeles when the Kings’ goal was disallowed, but goaltender Darcy Kuemper was working on his fifth shutout of the season. Against the San Jose Sharks – Heimlich's former employers and his hometown team – the overturned goal kept the game scoreless.
In 2019, coaches were given more opportunities to challenge a goal. However a failed challenge leads to a delay-of-game penalty. A second unsuccessful challenge means a double minor.
Bednar described the system for goals-against Sunday. Behind the bench, they pull up video of the blue line first to see if a player was offside. Heimlich pauses the video at the point where the puck crosses the line if it’s unobstructed, then they rewind and look again.
If the coaches suspect goalie interference, they pull up several angles. Bednar prefers an overhead vantage point.
Heimlich is in contact with assistant coach Ray Bennett and conveys whether he thinks they have a case or not.
“I make my decision whether it is or isn’t, and then we go from there,” Bednar said.
Family ties
Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson, acquired in a trade last week, is staying in a hotel and getting acclimated. He’d spent his entire NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks. The 2022 playoffs suddenly went from dubious to almost definite.
“I'm ecstatic,” Manson said. “There's nothing like it.”
He’s still working on “getting comfortable,” knowing where his teammates will be and having it all feel natural.
In the meantime, a familiar face is in town – his father, Dave, an assistant coach for the Edmonton Oilers. The Avalanche host the Oilers on Monday night. Manson expected to meet up and maybe share a meal.
“We have a pretty close bond,” he said. “It would be weird if I didn’t.”
Bowen Byram (red) taking part in what I affectionately dub the mosh drill pic.twitter.com/bpdXFJHKwP— Kate Shefte (@KateShefte) March 20, 2022
Notes
Defenseman Bowen Byram (personal leave) was one of the last off the bench Sunday at Family Sports Center. He practiced in a non-contact jersey. Byram last played Jan. 10 due to reported issues stemming from past concussions.
“When he’s ready, he’ll let me know,” Bednar said. … The coach added Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery) and Samuel Girard (back) were there Sunday, though they did not take part in practice. “They're a long ways away,” Bednar said.