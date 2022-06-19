One hand appears healed, another is getting better but a new one is on the Colorado Avalanche injury report.

Forward Andrew Cogliano, who had surgery to repair his right hand earlier in the postseason, returned to the ice for Saturday’s Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final and assisted two goals in a 7-0 win over the Lightning that gave Colorado a 2-0 advantage as the series heads to Florida.

Forward Andre Burakovsky, who took a shot to the hand Saturday night, did not fly with the team Sunday to Tampa. His availability for Monday’s Game 3 remains in question, while Nazem Kadri continues to progress after having thumb surgery earlier this postseason.

“I’m not sure on Naz’s timeline yet," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Sunday. "We still have him as day-to-day. Obviously, he’s progressing. He’s been skating every day. He’s put a stick into it. He’s starting to shoot pucks now and handle the puck more, catching and releasing it.

“We’re hopeful we see him at some point. I’m not sure about Game 3 or Game 4. We’ll see.”

Walking away from confrontation

Tampa Bay’s frustration seemed to build as the Avalanche piled up goals in Game 3.

There were shoves that blossomed into skirmishes after the whistle on multiple occasions. J.T. Compher and goaltender Darcy Kuemper were on the receiving end of a pair of Lightning penalties for roughing in the first period. Compher earned the Avalanche another power play in the second period.

“I think you all saw them get a little bit more physical, and I think that’s just gamesmanship on their part,” Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson said. “We’ll take the first punch in the face and get the power play and skate away. I think that’s been our mindset. We’re not going to get sucked into that stuff.”

With less than five minutes left, both teams were assessed a mountain of penalty minutes after a fight broke out. Earlier in the game, when the outcome was still to be determined, the Avalanche did a better job of keeping their cool, something they’ll look to continue away from home.

“We don’t feel like it needs to be part of our game, getting mixed up in all that stuff,” Bednar said. “Guys have done a nice job of staying out of it.”

Recreating the template

The Game 2 performance was about as good as it gets for the Avalanche coach. Colorado only allowed 16 shots, none of which beat Kuemper, and put seven past Andrei Vasilevskiy on 30 attempts.

“That’s the game we’ve been trying to get to all along,” Bednar said. “It all came together for us last night. We’ll go out and try to repeat it.”

It started with skating and the team's forecheck, which put pressure on the Lightning early and often.

“Our forecheck has to be a factor and our speed,” Mikko Rantanen said Sunday after piling up three assists in Game 3. “Last night, we did it. They had some trouble breaking the puck out. We just have to keep doing the exact same thing.”

Unfortunately for the Avalanche, one complete performance does not win a Stanley Cup. Tampa Bay lost the first two games of the Eastern Conference Final to the Rangers before winning the next four to return to the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight season.

“I was really impressed with our team’s performance last night," Bednar said. "I thought they were dialed in in all aspects of our game, highly engaged and energized. We had a good night. It was a really good night for our team. It’s 7-0 or 1-0, it doesn't really matter. It’s one performance. We’re going to need four or more great performances. You’re going to have to have a great performance to win in the Stanley Cup Final. We’re halfway there.”