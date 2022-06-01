DENVER • The man in goal for Game 2 remains in question.
After Darcy Kuemper, the Avalanche’s starting goalie when healthy, exited in the second period of Colorado’s 8-6 win in Game 1 of the conference finals with an unspecified upper-body injury, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar didn’t have much to disclose after an optional practice Wednesday.
“We’ll see,” Bednar answered when asked about Kuemper’s status for Thursday’s Game 2. “I don’t know yet.”
Bednar did confirm Kuemper had a broken strap that delayed his return after the first intermission. He wouldn’t clarify if his exit was related to a facial injury that sidelined the goaltender for the end of the first-round sweep of Nashville.
“I’m not going to get into his injury, especially not this time of year,” Bednar said.
If Kuemper can’t go, Pavel Francouz would get another start.
“He’s been outstanding for us all year,” Avalanche winger Logan O’Connor said. “I don’t think we have to change anything. We have the utmost confidence in him. He’s a great team player, always trying to learn, always working hard on the details.”
Talking Rantanen
Mikko Rantanen scored his first meaningful goal of the postseason Tuesday, but he was showing signs of picking up his production before Game 1.
Colorado’s coach cited the right wing’s shots per game. He totaled six shots in four games in the first-round sweep of the Predators. He had multiple shots in each game against the Blues, including an empty-net goal in Colorado’s 6-3 win in Game 4. His five shots Tuesday were his most of any game this postseason, and his wrister early in the second period showed another step forward.
“I feel like his game’s really starting to come around now at the latter part of the St. Louis series, and now again last night,” Bednar said. “(He’s) more impactful in the game. I’m not looking at just goals. He’s creating his chances, and he’s shooting the puck enough.”
Creating third-line chemistry
It had been a little while since Alex Newhook called J.T Compher and Andre Burakovsky linemates, but the trio clicked early in Game 1.
After Evander Kane gave the Oilers an early lead, Burakovsky passed to Newhook in the middle of the ice. Newhook carried it into the offensive zone and created a two-on-one. Compher scored the first of his two goals, and the Avalanche led the rest of the way.
“I thought it came pretty quickly,” Newhook said of the chemistry with his fellow forwards. “I played with both guys a lot this year, at different times in the year. We were all excited for the opportunity. For me, I was just excited to be back in and do what I could to help the team there.
"I thought we had a good game as a line. I thought we controlled play a lot in the offensive zone. I thought there was a few times we could have been a little harder on pucks, got pucks out and stuff like that, but for the most part, I think the three of us were pretty happy with it.”