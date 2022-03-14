DENVER • The Colorado Avalanche picked up a defenseman on the way to Los Angeles, acquiring Josh Manson on Monday afternoon. Colorado sent a 2023 second-round draft pick and prospect Drew Helleson to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for their alternate captain.
Six-foot-three, 218-pound Manson had four goals and five assists in 45 games with the Ducks this season. He’s appeared in 453 career NHL games, all with Anaheim.
The 30-year-old Hinsdale, Ill., native was third on the team in hits (116) and third in shorthanded time on ice per game (2:22). He was part of the Ducks' 2017 run to the Western Conference Finals.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that as part of the trade, the Ducks will retain half of Manson’s $4.1 million cap hit.
Helleson, 20, was Colorado’s 47th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He was a junior at Boston College this season. The Minnesota native also played for Team USA in the 2022 Olympics and recorded an assist in three appearances.
The L.A. Kings host the Avalanche on Tuesday. The NHL trade deadline is March 21.
Manson’s fellow American defenseman and new teammate Erik Johnson called the leadup to the trade deadline “an unnerving time for everybody."
He also acknowledged the Avalanche’s position as Stanley Cup contenders and potential buyers.
“We have a good group together right now that really enjoys each other and gets along on and off the ice,” Johnson said. “We’re excited to see potentially what we’re going to add.”
Back and forth
The Avalanche played a man short Sunday and didn’t announce a recall Monday. It stands to reason that Manson will fill in on defense eventually with Samuel Girard expected to miss four weeks. Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid could move up to forward, where he’s played at times this season.
“It’s always going to be a work in progress because it’s a new position and it’s my first time doing that,” MacDermid said Monday. “But I think I improved (in) the role and over the time I was up there. It’s just a matter of getting more comfortable in every situation up there.”
Byram update
Defenseman Bowen Byram (personal leave) won’t join the team on its California road trip, as coach Jared Bednar said he’ll get more practice time at home.
Byram, who has reportedly dealt with lingering issues likely stemming from past concussions, wore a red non-contact jersey Monday at Family Sports Center but participated in all areas of practice.
“Everything seems like it’s going the right way,” Johnson said of Byram.
“To be honest, I’m just trying to leave him alone. He’s getting enough ‘hey, how you feeling?’ questions. If he wants to talk, I’ll let him talk. Until then, I’m kind of giving him his space.”
Injury list
Bednar said team captain Gabriel Landeskog was set for knee surgery on Monday. He added it didn’t have to do with Landeskog’s MCL, ACL, PCL or meniscus.
The coach said both Landeskog and Girard had issues that had bothered them “for a while.”
"They tried a couple different treatment options on (Girard). It seemed like it was getting better and then it kind of regressed and was bugging him again,” Bednar said.
“I’ve never had a back injury, but it’s my understanding it’s one of the toughest injuries to play through.”