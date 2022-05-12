Predators Avalanche Hockey

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper celebrates the team's 2-1 overtime win against the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Denver.

 Jack Dempsey - freelancer, FR42408 AP

DENVER — Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper will be ready to play in round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after taking a stick to the face against the Predators on Saturday. 

Coach Jared Bednar said Thursday that Kuemper, who missed Game 4, has recovered well since the incident and will be their starting goalie in the next round, which will likely start next week. Kuemper did practice in full Thursday morning, after the swelling around his eye went down significantly. 

"Everything's looking positive," Bednar said. "He's ready to go."

Kuemper was replaced by backup goalie Pavel Francouz in the first period of Game 3 and Francouz started Game 4, making 51 saves in the two games. Kuemper is the more experienced goalie having played in 21 playoff games. If the Avalanche are to make a run at the Stanley Cup, Kuemper will likely play a major role in their pursuit. 

Avalanche beat Predators, sweep Nashville in first round of Stanley Cup playoffs
Logan O'Connor settling into his playoff role with Avalanche: 'buying into that team-first mentality'
Darcy Kuemper update: Avalanche goalie might start Game 4

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments