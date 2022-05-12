DENVER — Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper will be ready to play in round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after taking a stick to the face against the Predators on Saturday.
Coach Jared Bednar said Thursday that Kuemper, who missed Game 4, has recovered well since the incident and will be their starting goalie in the next round, which will likely start next week. Kuemper did practice in full Thursday morning, after the swelling around his eye went down significantly.
"Everything's looking positive," Bednar said. "He's ready to go."
Kuemper was replaced by backup goalie Pavel Francouz in the first period of Game 3 and Francouz started Game 4, making 51 saves in the two games. Kuemper is the more experienced goalie having played in 21 playoff games. If the Avalanche are to make a run at the Stanley Cup, Kuemper will likely play a major role in their pursuit.