Tracking the Avalanche moves as NHL free agency opens on Wednesday. Information is from team announcements and media reports.

Extensions

- Artturi Lehkonen signs for five years, $22.5 million. The winger, 27, was a restricted free agent. The Avs dealt a second-round pick for Lehkonen on March 21 and he went on to score nine points in 16 regular-season games and 14 more (eight goals, six assists) in 20 playoff games.

- Defenseman Josh Manson, 30, inks a four-year contract. He was acquired from Anaheim on March 14 and recorded seven points in 22 game with Colorado.

- Darren Helm comes back on a one-year, $1.25 contract. The 35-year-old center played his first 14 seasons with Detroit before joining the Avs in 2021-22 and scoring two goals with three assists in the playoffs.

- Andreas Englund, 26, played 57 games with the Colorado Eagles in the AHL this past season. He agreed to a one-year deal.

Avalanche name Joe Sakic president of hockey ops; promote new GM

Additions

- Charles Hudon, 28, appeared in 66 games and scored 30 goals with 27 assists for the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL in 2021-22. He has appeared in 125 NHL contests with Montreal.

- Goaltender Jonas Johansson comes back to Colorado on a one-year deal. The Swede, 26, played parts of the past two seasons with the Avs before being claimed off waivers by Florida in December.

Valeri Nichushkin signs 8-year extension with Avalanche

Departures

- Goaltender Darcy Kuemper, 32, who started 16 games in the postseason, signed a five-year deal with Washington.

- Andre Burakovsky, who scored the overtime winner in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals signs with Seattle for a reported five years, $5.5 million.

- Nicolas Aube-Kubel goes to Toronto on a one-year, $1-million deal. Colorado claimed Aube-Kubel, 26, off waivers from Philadelphia in November and he played in 67 regular-season games with Colorado.

- Dennis Gilbert, who played three games for the Avalanche in 2020-21 but saw action only with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL in 2021-22, signed a two-year deal with Calgary. Gilbert is 25.

Avalanche sign goalie Alexandar Georgiev to multi-year contract

