DENVER — It took the Avalanche only 2:42 to assert their dominance against the Predators in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday night at Ball Arena.

Colorado, which had gone 1-5-1 to finish the regular season, wasted little time to jump on Nashville, scoring on its first power-play opportunity on a goal from Nathan MacKinnon with assists from Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen. And only 22 seconds later, Devon Toews scored, again from Makar and Rantanen.

In a matter of moments, the Avalanche were up 2-0 and on their way to a dominant 7-2 win to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

"Whenever you're able to capitalize in a game and then sort of carry that momentum through the first period, I felt like we played exactly the way we wanted to play," coach Jared Bednar said. "We were using our speed, we were on pucks quickly, guys were forechecking hard, we were aggressive and we defended real hard."

The Predators had an opportunity to counter early, with their own power play after a roughing penalty on Toews. But during the power play, center Andrew Cogliano took advantage of a Nashville turnover, scoring unassisted. It was Cogliano's first goal as a member of the Avalanche, after being traded to Colorado from San Jose in March. Cogliano, though, did suffer an upper body injury late in the second period and did not play in the third. Bednar said Cogliano will be day-to-day moving forward.

The Avalanche added two more goals in the first period, one from Makar (unassisted) and another from Atturi Lehkonen, assisted by Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog. Down 5-0 with 4:56 remaining in the first period, the Predators benched goalie David Rittich, who was starting in place of Nashville's usual starter, Juuse Saros, who was ruled out for Games 1 and 2 with a leg injury. Connor Ingram was in goal for the Predators the rest of the way.

Colorado's five first-period goals tied the franchise record for goals in a playoff period, dating back to Aug. 31, 2020, against Dallas.

Colorado went up 6-0 in the second period, scoring on a 5-on-3 power play as Nashville kicked it in their own goal — Landeskog was credited with the goal. He was back on the ice for the first time since having knee surgery March 14.

"I thought he was great," Bednar said. "He was involved right away, physical, hanging onto pucks, playing to his identity. Looked like he didn't miss a beat."

The Predators finally got on the board in the second period, with former long-time Avalanche center Matt Duchene scoring on a power play. Duchene added a second goal in the third.

MacKinnon finished off the Predators with his second goal (unassisted) of the night six minutes into the third period. Nashville finished 1 of 4 on power plays, while Colorado was 2 of 5. And Goalie Darcy Keumper was also excellent for the Avalanche, totaling 23 saves.

It was a near perfect performance from the Avalanche, who appear to be playing their best hockey at the right time. Though, the Avalanche have been in this exact position before. Last postseason, they beat the Golden Knights 7-1 in Game 1 of the second round, only to later blow a 2-0 series lead.

The Avalanche are hoping to not repeat history this year, and it appears they're off to a good start with a tone-setting win Tuesday. And the Predators aren't just going to lie down, as they showed late in Tuesday's game, starting several fights.

"You have to play physical. You have to be able to push back, like I said, but you have to be discipline," Bednar said. "You need to get involved in all of the scrums after the whistle. You have to stick up for yourself to a certain extent, but our guys have been instructed, if we have the option to just skate away, then that's what we're going to do. This isn't about ego. It's about winning."

Game 2 between the Avalanche and Predators will take place Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Ball Arena.