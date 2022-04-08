Cale Makar scored with two seconds left in an overtime power play to help the Colorado Avalanche finish off host Winnipeg, 5-4, after the Jets dug their way out of a two-goal, third-period hole.
Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey kept the Avalanche from icing the game in regulation. Morrissey absorbed a Nathan MacKinnon shot on an empty net from close range. Teammate Nikolaj Ehlers then tied the game with 16 seconds left and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck still off the ice for the extra attacker.
Makar accepted a cross-ice pass from Mikko Rantanen and scored his third overtime goal of the season.
“We did some really good things tonight,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.
“For the most part, I think we got better as the game went on. Our defending was better in the third period. Started to spend a little bit more time in the offensive zone as the game went on as well.”
The Jets left the first period with a 2-1 lead. Nicolas Aube-Kubel supplied the Avalanche goal. He threw a puck at the crease from a bad angle and it went in off a Winnipeg skate.
Andre Burakovsky sent a wrist shot through a defender and Winnipeg goaltender Hellebuyck (32 saves) to tie the game at 2. He hit the 20-goal mark for the second time in his career.
“I’ve been working on that shot for a long time, to get close to him and try to use him as a screen,” Burakovsky said. “Today it worked pretty good.”
Erik Johnson converted a feed from Alex Newhook and MacKinnon provided a two-goal cushion for Colorado.
Late in the third period, No. 37 went one-on-one with No. 37 as J.T. Compher was awarded Colorado’s first penalty shot of the season and the first of his career. His bid went high and wide.
Ehlers and Mark Scheifele each found the net twice for Winnipeg.
Bowen Byram (1 assist, plus-2, 18:11 time on ice) was paired with the overtime hero for a chunk of the game – Byram’s second since returning from personal leave that lasted nearly three months.
“Just to help us create offense,” Bednar said. “I wanted to split up Toews and Makar for a little bit tonight with the way their lines were shaping up and their matchups. So Bo got elevated in the lineup there a little bit.”
Avalanche backup goaltender Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. From across the ice, he tried to lob the puck into the empty Winnipeg net late in regulation but it wouldn’t go.
“It can be difficult, getting a start every week to 10 days. But I feel like he’s been sharp,” Bednar said. “He looked good again tonight.”