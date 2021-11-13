Colorado Avalanche rookie defenseman Bowen Byram won’t play Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks, coach Jared Bednar said before the game.
Ryan Murray, who was scratched Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks, will take Byram’s place on a defensive pairing with Samuel Girard.
“He’s not feeling good after that hit the other night,” Bednar said. “Even though yesterday went great, this morning he’s not having a good day.”
Byram absorbed an elbow to the head from Vancouver captain Bo Horvat along the boards in Thursday’s 7-1 Avalanche win. He left the first period and didn’t return. He was a full participant in practice Friday.
Byram did not return to the lineup last season following a hit from the Vegas Golden Knights’ Keegan Kolesar on March 25. Kolesar left his feet before making contact.
The 20-year-old, fourth-overall pick in the 2019 draft has 3 goals and 5 assists and is plus-5 in a growing role this season.
“It’s sad stuff. It’s scary stuff for sure,” Colorado forward Alex Newhook said.
“For a guy that I’m close with and a guy I spend a lot of time with, I’m just hoping for the best for him, hoping he can get back quickly. Our staff’s going to do everything to get him back and healthy as soon as they can."