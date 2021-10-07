Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar won’t be behind the bench for the team’s last two preseason games against the Dallas Stars, the team announced Thursday morning, “following a positive COVID-19 test.” Assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt will take over in the meantime.
Tyson Jost, who is on the roster for a game at Dallas Thursday night, said those playing took two tests Thursday. Jost expects to be tested every day for the next week or so.
"We're gonna stay on top of it. Taking extra precautions here,” Jost said.
Additionally, goaltender Pavel Francouz will miss “approximately 3-4 weeks” with a lower-body injury sustained against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Francouz waved to an official near the game’s midway point and left the net after he made the save and drew a whistle.
“Lower-body injury, kind of went into the post wrong there and twisted a little bit,” Bednar said after the game. “But nothing related to the hip surgeries that he’s had.”
Francouz, who didn’t play last season due to those hip surgeries, was expected to back up Darcy Kuemper to start the season.