RALEIGH, N.C. - Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog’s night ended 51 seconds early, he said for yelling at the officials from the bench. He was ready to speak his piece after the game.
“In 11 years I’ve never sat and talked about referees in a press conference, ever” Landeskog began Thursday following a 2-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
He started by saying the game’s two referees, Wes McCauley and T.J. Luxmore, did a great job of calling the first “50-something” minutes of the game, later noting they let the well-matched teams play without much interference.
Colorado’s Nazem Kadri was whistled for high-sticking Carolina’s Nino Niederreiter 7:44 into the third period of a scoreless game. The visiting Avalanche, Landeskog said, argued Niederreiter flopped.
“They say it’s still a high stick. Fair enough,” Landeskog said.
Just after Kadri returned to the game, Landeskog said the roles were reversed. Niederreiter wasn’t penalized, and the Hurricanes bench argued that Kadri embellished.
“Niederreiter is hooking Naz up the boards, the puck turns over, we go the other way, they score,” Landeskog said.
Kadri has been suspended six times in his career, though only once during three seasons in Colorado. The most recent suspension was eight games and ended his 2021 playoffs.
“Whether a guy’s been suspended numerous times or not, what, is he going to carry around that heavy baggage forever?” Landeskog said. “I’m not saying that T.J. and Wes didn’t call it for that reason. But Naz is a guy that’s competitive. Whether (Kadri) sold that call or not, you can look at the video and the stick is in his waist and that’s why he loses the puck.
“Sometimes it’s time for players to step up and speak our truth. I’m the one looking like an idiot for getting thrown out of the game, even though I’m just being honest. I guess (T.J. Luxmore) didn’t like that I said he had a tough night.”