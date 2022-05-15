DENVER — The Avalanche have waited long enough.
Colorado will finally play its second-round matchup, the St. Louis Blues, at Ball Arena Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., the NHL announced Sunday. The Avs haven't played since Monday, May 8, after they swept the Predators. Since then, it's been a waiting game for the Avalanche.
And despite knowing their opponent on Thursday, the NHL had not released their schedule until after Calgary's Game 7 win over Dallas Sunday night.
"I am tired of waiting," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar joked Sunday. "I think we needed a couple days to rest and once we found out it was St. Louis, we needed a few days to prepare, as coaches, before we started presenting stuff to our players to get organized. But now that we've had those days, we're ready to go."
But is there a disadvantage to having too much time off?
"Ideally, I wouldn't want too much time off," Bednar said. "I think you want enough time to be able to get away from the game a little bit mentally, especially when you’re playing emotional playoffs series and there's a lot of pressure and it's good to get away and kind of decompress and come back focused and ready.
"Now that St. Louis is done, we're just giving them rest, too. So we'd like to get going. The advantage of closing out a series early is to be able to get rest and then play a tired team. That doesn't seem like it's going to be the case."
Either way, the Avalanche believe they've stayed focus during their week off and are ready for Game 1 Tuesday. And the pressure only increases now, as they try to advance past the second round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2002.
"We've just got to stay sharp every day," defenseman Cale Makar said. "I think we're doing a pretty good job (staying focused) given the circumstances here... We want to get going here. You don't want too long of a break."