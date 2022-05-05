DENVER — According to Cale Makar, the "hockey gods" were on the Avalanche's side Thursday night at Ball Arena.
In a game that the Avalanche had 51 shots on goal — most of which were quality looks — Colorado struggled to score. But finally, eight minutes and 31 seconds into overtime, thanks to the hockey gods, Makar finally found the back of the net to give the Avalanche a 2-1 win over the Predators and 2-0 series lead in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
"I tried to just throw it low and luckily it went in," said Makar, who finished with one goal. "I guess for us it was just keep working. We felt like we were on them the whole third period and eventually, most of the time, the hockey gods reward you for that hard work. And we were lucky to get a win in overtime."
After a dominant 7-2 win in Game 1, it was a different story in Game 2 and Connor Ingram was the difference.
The Predators' third-string goalie was stellar for Nashville, starting in place of the injured Juuse Saros and backup David Rittich, who was benched in the first period of Game 1. And Ingram, who had played in three NHL games prior to Thursday night, took advantage of his opportunity, finishing with 48 saves and giving the Avalanche fits in Game 2 at Ball Arena.
"He was good. He was really good," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of Ingram. "I thought we had a lot of really good looks. They blocked a lot of shots and made it difficult for us to get some rebounds down there at the net. They played well defensively in front of him.
"But he was really good. For a young guy to come in and do that, it was an impressive performance."
Similar to Game 1, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon got the Avs on the board early, scoring on a wrist shot five minutes into the first period. Erik Johnson and Logan O'Connor were credited with the assists, as O'Connor replaced the injured Andrew Cogliano (upper body) Thursday night. For MacKinnon, it was his 20th goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
But unlike Game 1, Nashville responded well, tying the game on a Yakov Trenin goal at the 4:41 mark in the first. The goal came after a puck escaped Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard. And the Predators were much more aggressive early in Game 2, having 11 shots on goal compared to the Avalanche's eight in the first period. On Tuesday, the Avalanche led 5-0 and out shot the Predators 18-6 after the first period.
The Avalanche were much more aggressive in the second, out-shooting the Predators 21-5. And it appeared Colorado took the lead heading into the third. Valeri Nichushkin tipped the puck into the back of the net with only four seconds remaining in the second period, but the goal was waved off after the officials ruled Artturi Lehkonen interfered with Ingram.
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar challenged the call, believing Lehkonen was pushed into Ingram, but the call was upheld.
The Predators started the third with a 5-on-3 power play after penalties on Andre Burakovsky and Nichushkin. But the Avalanche masterfully killed the power play, largely due to the efforts of Makar and goalie Darcy Keumper, who finished with 21 saves.
"That was a huge moment in the game," Bednar said. "I lose my challenge there and I didn't love the call there on (Nichushkin) there to put us down 5-on-3. But they were good. They got one real clean look where they shot it through a defenseman and it went off the post. But positionally, (we were) really good. The (penalty kill) has been really good for us down the stretch and in the playoffs."
With neither team able to score in the third period, they headed to overtime with Colorado totaling 42 shots on goal to Nashville's 20.
"My belief was to keep doing what we were doing and we were going to win the hockey game," Bednar said.
Makar would finally score with 11:29 left in overtime to give the Avalanche the win. The goal made Makar the third defenseman in franchise history to score a goal in overtime in a playoff game.
"I don't know what else to say," Bednar said of Makar. "I've been talking about him for two years. He was outstanding tonight."
Game 3 between the Avalanche and the Predators will take place Saturday in Nashville at 2:30 p.m. And the Avalanche know the series is only going to get tougher on the road.
"It's going to be a completely different atmosphere," Makar said. "As a group, we just have to stay together more and just make sure we don't get frustrated by what they're going to throw at us.
"Obviously, momentum doesn't carry game to game in the playoffs. That's why it's the playoffs."