DENVER — The Avalanche will officially start their quest to defend the Stanley Cup on Oct. 12.
The NHL released its full 2022-23 schedule and the Avalanche will face the Chicago Blackhawks on opening night that Wednesday at Ball Arena, where their championship banner will be raised. Colorado will start its season at home for the fifth-straight year and have several key matchups throughout its 82-game schedule.
The Avalanche will take part in the NHL's Global Series, facing the Columbus Blue Jackets in Tampere, Finland, on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5. That series will be a part of their longest road trip, playing away from Ball Arena from Oct. 22 through Nov. 9. Their longest home stand will be from Dec. 13-21.
Colorado is also set to play the Tampa Bay Lightning — the Avalanche's opponent in the Stanley Cup Final — twice in five days, first at Tampa Bay Feb. 9 and then back home Feb. 14. Other key matchups include the St. Louis Blues at home Nov. 14, the Toronto Maple Leafs at home on New Years Eve Dec. 31, the Edmonton Oilers at home Feb. 19 and the Winnipeg Jets at home April 13 to close out the regular season. The NHL All-Star break will be between Jan. 28-Feb. 7.
This will be the first time since the 2018-19 regular season that the campaign will finish on schedule, after COVID-19 de-railed the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons and the Winter Olympics pushed back the end of the 2021-22 season.
You may not be mentally ready for this news, but we definitely are ready to ask #IsItOctoberYet?#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/MPh740bDQr— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 6, 2022