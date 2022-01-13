Nathan MacKinnon will captain the Central Division team during the 2022 NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.
This is Makar’s first All-Star nod. It’s MacKinnon’s fifth consecutive selection. He was also named captain in 2018-19 and 2019-20. He pulled out of the 2019 event with a bruised foot.
Makar, 23, is the first Avalanche defenseman to be named to the All-Star Game since Erik Johnson in 2014-15. Johnson did not participate due to a lower-body injury.
Nazem Kadri, who sat fourth in NHL scoring (13 goals, 35 assists, 30 games) when teams were announced, was not one of the 10 Central Division players listed. He is, however, available for the Last Men In campaign, which puts the final pick for each team to a fan vote.
It was previously announced that Colorado coach Jared Bednar would serve as the Central Division’s head coach. He’s the first coach in Avalanche history to serve as a head coach at the NHL All-Star Game. Bob Hartley (2000-01) and Marc Crawford (1995-96) went as assistants.
The coaches of the teams with the highest points percentages in each of the four divisions through Monday were selected.
“It’s a reflection of the hard work the team has put in,” Bednar said Thursday.
“I’m excited to go. It’ll be a good experience.”
The All-Star Game will be a three-game tournament, played in a 3-on-3 format.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only