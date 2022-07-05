DENVER • Andrew Cogliano is staying in Colorado for one more season.
The Avalanche forward and 15-year veteran re-signed with Colorado on a one-year, $1.25 million contract, the team announced Tuesday.
"Very easy decision from my end," Cogliano told local media Tuesday. "(General Manager) Joe (Sakic) and (Assistant General Manager Chris MacFarland) expressed interest in me coming back. It was a great opportunity to go back to a team that's won."
Cogliano, who was traded from the Sharks to the Avalanche in March, played a pivotal role in Colorado's Stanley Cup run, as he quickly became a leader in the locker room. Cogliano, 35, is one of the oldest players on the roster and it was his experience that helped push the Avalanche over their playoff hurdles.
In the postseason, Cogliano totaled six points including three goals while also playing an integral part on the penalty kill unit.
"Andrew was such a big part of our Stanley Cup championship with his leadership and veteran presence," Sakic, also the Avalanche's executive vice president, said in a statement. "He battled back from various injuries throughout the playoffs and played key minutes for us when we needed it the most. He's a great teammate who works hard on and off the ice and sets a great example for the rest of the group. We're excited to have him back for another season."
Cogliano said the three months he played for the Avalanche after being traded were arguably his favorite in his career and when he was traded to Colorado, he "found another level of intensity and motivation. I was excited to push again." He added that he and his family have fallen in love with the city of Denver and the fanbase. And, one of the biggest reasons he wanted to return, is the chance at winning back-to-back titles.
"Obviously, a short summer, but I think it's exciting. It will go by quick and I don't think that's necessarily a bad thing," Cogliano said. "Come back in September and get to work as a team and get back to where we were this year."
Cogliano is recovering from a thumb injury that limited him in the Stanley Cup Final, though he was able to get back on the ice only a week after having surgery. He's expected to make a full recovery by the start of next season.
Cogliano is the first of signing of free agency for the Avalanche, as they hope to keep several key players this offseason in an attempt to repeat as champions. Valeri Nichushkin, Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky and Darcy Kuemper are also players to watch as they explore free agency.
"The guys that drive the bus every night are still here and are very hungry," Cogliano said. "We're going to be hungry for more. We've got a taste of it now. With the guys we have on our team who are very driven, I think they're only going to want more of that. I think that's a perfect place to start next season."