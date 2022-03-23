DENVER - Andrew Cogliano, Colorado’s last trade deadline acquisition, made his Avalanche debut Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks wearing No. 11. He started on the fourth line with Darren Helm and Nicolas Aube-Kubel and got into a tussle with Vancouver's Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the first period.
This is Cogliano’s fourth NHL team and second midseason trade. The center said he knows several guys on the Avalanche roster, including Nathan MacKinnon, Erik Johnson and Josh Manson, his teammate of four full seasons in Anaheim. He lived with defenseman Jack Johnson while they were at Michigan.
Cogliano, 34, noted this was the first time in a while he and his former roommate had been able to have an actual conversation - more than swapping pleasantries in warmups.
“Comfortable with a lot of guys in the room and that’s an added bonus,” Cogliano said Wednesday morning.
“I’m a small piece of a puzzle. That’s what I think. But to have success, you’re going to need different pieces and people and personalities."
Cogliano said he hopes to have his family join him at some point. For now, they’ll stay behind in San Jose, where his 1-year-old daughter Olive has been hospitalized multiple times the past several months as doctors sort out an asthma diagnosis.
“I want them to come out as soon as possible, Cogliano said. "I think this a phenomenal experience and opportunity and basically, you want to enjoy that with your family."
Another new addition, Artturi Lehkonen, took part in the morning skate, but didn’t play against the Canucks. The winger, acquired from the Montreal Canadiens, has immigration details to sort out, according to coach Jared Bednar.
Soon all four new pieces will be able to settle in.
“At the end of the day, the team just wants guys that come in and are going to compete and work for this as hard as they’ve been working for it,” Bednar said Tuesday. “I think they’ve got that in these guys.”