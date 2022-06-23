TAMPA, Fla. — Holding a 3-1 series lead over the Lightning after winning Game 4, the Avalanche can see the finish line, being just one win away from the Stanley Cup.
And they could close it out Friday night at Ball Arena. But the Avalanche aren't getting ahead of themselves just yet. Right now, they're focused on winning a single game, just like any other game.
"Obviously, we know what’s at stake, but at the same time, what Tampa is going to bring and we have to kind of put other emotions to the side and focus on the game at hand," Darren Helm said. "Like Cale (Makar) said, we’ve got a group that believes, but we also know that Tampa is going to be playing their best game, so we’ve got to put all that outside noise to the side and just focus on what we have to do tomorrow."
The Avalanche have been strong in close out games in the postseason, going 3-1 with its only loss coming at home in Game 5 against the Blues in the second round. On the flip side, the Avalanche have yet to close out a series at home.
Still, Colorado is excited at the possibility of winning the Cup in front of their home crowd.
"It’s going to be great," coach Jared Bednar said. "We try all season long to get home-ice advantage and we came in and got a split in Tampa, played better the second night than we did in the first. Our guys will be excited. Our guys are excited and should be playing with desperation. It should be a great hockey game."
And the Avalanche know they'll face a desperate Lightning team, which is now coming off a heartbreaking loss and have shown the ability to come back in a series. With one side trying to save its season and the other trying to win its first cup since 2001.
"It’s going to be the toughest one that we’ve had so far, like every next game basically," Cale Makar said. "So we have to expect them to bring obviously everything they have at us because it’s do or die. So we just have to be ready. They’re going to come at us with new things, but at the end of the day, we trust our team. We have a lot of belief."
Conn Smythe odds
The Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon is the odds on favorite to win the Conn Smythe Award, which is given to the Stanley Cup Playoffs most valuable player. According to Odds Shark, MacKinnon's odds are +165, while Cale Makar's is close behind at +175. Nikita Kucherov (+550), Andrei Vasilevskiy (+650), Mikko Rantanen (+1000) and Gabriel Landeskog (+1000) have the next best odds.