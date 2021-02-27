Defenseman Jacob MacDonald hadn’t scored at this level since the third shift of his NHL debut on Oct. 6, 2018. He was a Florida Panther at the time.
With 2:45 left in the second period in Arizona and the game recently tied, MacDonald picked up his own rebound, curled around the net and hooked it in, surprising Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta.
The Colorado Avalanche got contributions from all over the lineup. A two-game series against the team Colorado throttled in the first round of the playoffs last season was just the antidote for a short losing streak, as the team swept back-to-back road games with a 6-2 victory Saturday night.
“We want to play real solid hockey and play fast and not overcomplicate things, no doubt,” captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “And I thought we did that the last couple games.”
Nathan MacKinnon’s body language said skate, but his hands said 1-0 Avalanche. He unleashed a sneaky shot from the faceoff dot. Raanta’s glove barely twitched before the shot sailed past.
“Arizona came out. They played hard. They were after us right away from the drop of the puck,” coach Jared Bednar said. “But I thought we kept our composure.”
Late in the second period, Colorado’s Valeri Nichushkin gained possession behind the net, but his pass went wide and Niklas Hjalmarsson threw it on net. The puck went off Clayton Keller’s pad and in.
Gabriel Landeskog scored on the power play 1:58 into the third period. Landeskog spoke of snakebitten Avalanche scorers recently, and he qualified. His last goal came Jan. 22 against the Ducks. Saturday’s tied him with Peter Forsberg for third-most all-time among Avalanche players (202).
Joonas Donskoi and Tyson Jost added insurance goals two minutes apart in the third period, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored an empty-netter. Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves in his 10th win of the season.
“The contributions from all four times and six D tonight, I thought was fantastic,” Bednar said. “Our depth came to play.
“To see that sort of pay off and have all these guys find the back of the net with five different goal scorers, I think is a real positive.”
MacDonald and Dan Renouf were injury replacements on defense, and Logan O’Connor reentered the lineup on the fourth line. Cale Makar and Matt Calvert missed the game, both with upper-body injuries.