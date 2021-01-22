Never a bad idea to follow up.
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar went in on a 2-on-1 in overtime Friday night with Gabriel Landeskog. Ducks goaltender John Gibson made an impressive save.
Landeskog stayed with it and wrapped the puck around the net and in for a 3-2 decision in Anaheim.
“I saw Gibson was out of his crease a little bit so I tried to stuff it as fast as I could," Landeskog said.
The game remained tight in large part thanks to Philipp Grubauer (36 saves). Colorado didn't hit its stride until the third period and was outshot 27-16 through the first two, necessitating another strong performance from the No. 1 goaltender.
“I see a whole new level of determination from (Grubauer) this year,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.
“He’s had some injury troubles in the past and he’s done everything that we’ve asked him to do and done research on his own on how to get stronger and be able to stay healthier.
“I think he’s going to have a great year for us, and he’s certainly started out that way.”
Joonas Donskoi scored on the power play in the first period, giving the Avalanche at least one goal with the man advantage in each of their first five games. They’re 10-for-25 (40%) on the power play.
The Ducks' Hampus Lindholm scored 47 seconds into the second period in the wake of a defensive breakdown behind the net to knot the game at 1.
In the third period, Mikko Rantanen scored in his fourth straight game off a feed from Bowen Byram. It was the first NHL point for Byram, appearing in his second career game. The lead lasted a little more than a minute as the Ducks' Adam Henrique responded.
A penalty shot was awarded to Nathan MacKinnon in the third period after a Duck not named Gibson (29 saves) closed his hand on the puck in the crease. MacKinnon tried to go glove-side but Gibson gave him nothing to work with.
Earlier in the game, Byram had a defensive play that was just as valuable as his assist. The puck got through Grubauer under Byram’s watchful eye. He corralled it and got it out of harm’s way.
“I definitely thought he looked confident and poised with the puck,” Landeskog said. “He was making some great plays.”
“I’m excited to see what the future holds for Bo, no doubt.”