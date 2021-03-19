Hunter Miska could get a chance to get his bearings in the AHL, as the 25-year-old goaltender was returned to Colorado Eagles, according to the AHL’s transaction wire.

“He's just always striving to be a better goaltender,” Avalanche forward Tyson Jost said. “I'm sure he’ll go down there and play some games and do great and be back with us whenever he is.”

Adam Werner, 23, has gone 2-2 with the Colorado Eagles. He was recalled Thursday, also according to the transaction wire. The Avalanche have back-to-back games coming up at the Phoenix Coyotes on Monday and Tuesday and could be looking to lessen starter Philipp Grubauer's workload.

Werner, 23, has two NHL starts under his belt, both last season for the Avalanche.

Meanwhile NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes tweeted Friday afternoon that Colorado and the Buffalo Sabres "appear to be close" on a trade for goaltender Jonas Johansson.

Colorado was looking forward to having two proven goaltenders that could spell each other in a shortened, condensed schedule. But Pavel Francouz hasn’t dressed for a single game and there have been no updates on the injured goaltender’s condition.

Miska earned the start Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks but allowed three even-strength goals and a penalty shot. Grubauer was called into service for the second period and the Avalanche turned a 4-2 deficit into an 8-4 win.

“I wasn’t expecting miracles out of this guy. It's not an ideal situation,” coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday. “I don’t know that he’s ready to be an NHL backup at this point, but he’s been a good option for us. I just want him to keep working and trying to get better.”

Miska's goals-against average rose to 4.16 with an .838 save percentage through five appearances. He allowed two goals in the final seven minutes of his previous two starts, a one-goal win and an eventual overtime loss.

Bednar has voiced a suspicion that there might be nerves involved. Building confidence at the top level of the sport is something Jost, Miska’s teammate with the Penticton Vees (BCHL) in 2014-15, said he went through. He’s now a trusted Colorado depth forward and penalty killer.

“I know Miska will be great down the road, and he is great right now just because he works so hard and has such good character,” Jost said.

Both Jost and Bednar cited Miska’s eagerness to work and improve.

“He’s a young guy, and goalies take a long time to develop,” Bednar said.