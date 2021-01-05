Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, fellow forward Brandon Saad, defensemen Erik Johnson and Keaton Middleton and goaltender Philipp Grubauer were ruled “unfit to practice” for the second straight day.
Coach Jared Bednar said he could not comment further and the situations for the players are different.
“It’s not ideal,” Bednar said. “It’s also not the end of the world.”
Saad was singled out because he’s new to the lineup, having come over in a trade in October. He should be getting acclimated a week out from the Avalanche’s first game against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 13.
“He’s the one guy that we approach a little different,” Bednar said.
Those more familiar with the Avs’ setup mostly just need reminders and to be made aware of changes. Landeskog and Johnson are the Avs’ longest tenured players, both having joined the team in 2011.
“Those guys are in tune with the way we play and they’ve been doing it for years,” Bednar said.
“I know that we can get them up to speed quickly and hopefully have them all back here and ready to go here before we start.”
Colin Wilson retires
Colin Wilson, who played in parts of three seasons with the Avalanche, retired from the NHL at 31 on Tuesday.
Wilson, a third-generation NHL player who was a first-round pick by the Nashville Predators in 2008, appeared in nine games for the Avalanche last season, registering four assists. His last game was Oct. 26, 2019.
A year later, his article appeared on The Players’ Tribune detailing his two double hip surgeries stemming from groin issues, and struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder and addiction. He acknowledged at the time that his playing days were likely over.
“But I know that, no matter what the future holds for me, I did it. I played in the NHL,” the article read. “I lived my dream. And I fought through hell to make a career for myself. My name might not be on the Stanley Cup, and that’s fine. Because I know there is an opportunity ahead of me to not just leave my mark on the game of hockey, but also on lives all across the world.”